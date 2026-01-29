Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Bhushan Kumar answers if Arijit Singh ‘forced’ to sing for Border 2, Sunny Deol-starrer to surpass Rs 300 cr globally soon

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6: The film is 'an emotion', and Sunny Deol being part of it makes it even more powerful.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Update: The Anurag Singh directorial Border 2 began its theatrical run amid much hype on the extended Republic Day weekend. The film has performed well until this point and has raked in over Rs 200 crore net. However, after putting up huge numbers during its extended opening weekend, the Varun Dhawan-Sunny Deol-starrer seems to be slowing down during the weekdays. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 13 crore on its 6th day, increasing its total domestic net collection to Rs 213 crore. Worldwide gross box office collection of Border 2 is close to Rs 300 crore as per early estimates.

The film started with all engines firing, as it beat the opening day numbers of Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar. While the Ranveer Singh-led Dhurandhar earned Rs 28 crore on its first day, it went on to amass over Rs 1300 crore worldwide. When Border 2 released, the playing field was comparatively clear, as Dhurandhar’s wave had settled down. Moreover, the other war film, Sriram Raghavan’s Ikkis was already losing shows because of poor numbers.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ: Janhvi Kapoor praises Varun Dhawan’s performance in Border 2 after allegedly liking video dissing him: ‘I am so proud of you’ If Border 2 wants to prove that making it was more than just a nostalgic move, it will need to gain back its momentum. If by the end of the second weekend, Border 2 isn’t putting up promising numbers, it will start bleeding shows. It currently has over 6200 shows all over the country, with over 1500 shows in the Delhi-NCR region. Directed by Anurag Singh, the cast of Border 2 includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh. Live Updates Jan 29, 2026 10:54 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Updates: Arijit Singh’s retirement from playback singing and the Border 2 rumour Singer Arijit Singh’s surprise announcement that he’s retiring from Bollywood playback singing triggered massive online speculation, including rumours that he was “forced” to sing for the film Border 2. Producer Bhushan Kumar firmly dismissed that claim, calling it “all rubbish” when asked about social-media chatter linking the decision to the Border 2 song situation. Singh himself made clear in his social posts that his choice wasn’t due to one isolated event but many personal reasons. Jan 29, 2026 10:49 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Updates: What makes this Sunny Deol-starrer a success Trade analyst Taran Adarsh, speaking to India Today, said that Border 2’s explosive opening has already made it the top-grossing film of 2026, outperforming releases like Chhaava and Dhurandhar, and credited its success to the strong emotional legacy of the franchise. Emphasising Sunny Deol’s impact, he noted, “Border is an emotion, and Sunny Deol being part of it makes it even more powerful. JP Dutta and Sunny Deol have a long and successful association, starting with the original Border. Sunny has always delivered his best, and in this film too, he is unanimously being praised for his performance and action; he’s truly outstanding.” Jan 29, 2026 10:29 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Sunny Deol's film to 'close at Rs 600 cr' Talking about Border 2's performance, trade expert Girish Wankhede shared with India Today, "With overseas collections steadily increasing, even if the worldwide total soon touches close to 300 crores, the film is certainly on track to reach 600 crores in overall business. With strong word of mouth, growing audience footfall, and widespread praise, I don’t see the film closing at anything less than 600 crores. With Border 3 already announced, this success will only strengthen the franchise further." Jan 29, 2026 10:13 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Sunny Deol's film collects more than The Raja Saab Prabhas-starrer The Raja Saab, which released on January 9, 2026, has collected around Rs 206.36 crore worldwide by Day 20, as shared by trade site Sacnilk, with India net at Rs 144.22 crore, India gross at Rs 172.11 crore, and overseas earnings of Rs 34.25 crore. In sharp contrast, Sunny Deol’s war drama Border 2 has already amassed an estimated Rs 292.1 crore worldwide in just six days, clearly emerging as the biggest box-office hit of 2026 so far and setting a new benchmark for the year. Jan 29, 2026 10:01 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Updates: 'Border 2 is clearly ahead of Dhurandhar' Trade expert Girish Wankhede was quoted in a report by India Today saying that Border 2, if compared with Dhurandhar, is clearly ahead and is firmly on course to shatter box-office records. He points out that as the Sunny Deol film has crossed Rs 200 crore in just five days, while Dhurandhar collected Rs 153.25 crore in the same duration. Given the speed at which it has reached this milestone, Wankhede believes the film could add another Rs 100 crore by the next weekend, potentially making it one of the fastest entries into the Rs 300 crore and even Rs 400 crore clubs. Jan 29, 2026 09:40 AM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office Updates: Sunny Deol's film collection drop by 35% Day 6 (1st Wednesday) saw Border 2 collect around Rs 13 crore (rough estimates) as shared by trade site Sacnilk, marking a 35% drop from Tuesday. Despite the decline, the Sunny Deol-starrer's hold remains solid for a post-holiday weekday, indicating strong word of mouth and sustained audience interest as the film continues its impressive box-office run. Jan 29, 2026 09:25 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Updates: Sunny Deol's film reaffirms Anurag Singh’s standing as a director Border 2’s early success not only reinforces its own blockbuster run but also reaffirms Anurag Singh’s standing as a director capable of delivering major box-office performers in the war/action genre. Border 2 has crossed the Rs 200 crore India net mark in just five days, marking the most significant commercial leap in director Anurag Singh’s career. Previously known for films like Kesari (which earned around Rs 155.7 cr net in India) and other mid-range projects. He has now entered the elite league of filmmakers capable of delivering massive pan-India openings. Border 2’s rapid surge past the Rs 200 crore benchmark not only surpasses the lifetime Hindi net collections of his earlier hits like Kesari and Jugjugg Jeeyo (Rs 85.41 Cr India Net), but also sets a new high in his filmography, with its worldwide gross over Rs 300 crore as of January 29. Jan 29, 2026 09:18 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Why Border 2’s heavy reliance on nostalgia prevents it from finding its own soul Border 2 relies heavily on moments, music and memories from Border to establish relevance and strike an emotional chord with audiences. The Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film succeeds as a tribute, but fails to answer why we still make war films in 2026. Jan 29, 2026 08:59 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Border 2 updated prints in theatres now X user @AlwaysBollywood shared that Border 2 theatrical prints have now been revised. "Border 2 initial theatrical prints had minor visual issues with darker scenes. The updated prints have now been corrected and are screening smoothly," they wrote. Jan 29, 2026 08:38 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Border 2 overall occupancy Border 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of around 16.78 percent on its sixth day. The film has over 6000 shows in the country currently. Jan 29, 2026 08:18 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Border 2's lowest earning day yet Border 2 opened at Rs 30 crore and had its highest earning day on Republic Day, as it made Rs 59 crore. The film's collections have been on a decline since then. Jan 29, 2026 08:16 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 6 Updates: Border 2 sees a sharp decline on Day 6 On its sixth day in the theatres, Border 2 earned Rs 13 crore at the box office in India. This takes the film's domestic total to Rs 213 crore.

