Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer roars into Rs 200 cr club, makes Rs 23.31 cr on Tuesday; Hrithik Roshan, Alia Bhatt praise film

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Update: Following an impressive opening and robust numbers on Republic Day, Border 2 experienced a dip in collections on its first Tuesday. As per Sacnilk, the film collected Rs Rs 19.50 crore in India, pushing its domestic total to Rs 196.50 crore and worldwide earnings to Rs 270.7 crore.

On Day 5, the film recorded an overall occupancy of 24.82 per cent in the Hindi language. Morning shows saw 11.21 per cent occupancy, followed by 24.22 per cent in the afternoon, 29.79 per cent in the evening, and 34.07 per cent during night shows. The Mumbai region had 1,104 shows with an average theatre occupancy of 19.33 per cent, while the Delhi-NCR region recorded 1,726 shows and the highest occupancy at 28.67 per cent.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Sunny Deol poses with Esha Deol, Ahana as Dharmendra gets posthumous Padma Vibhushan Worldwide, Border 2 has collected around Rs 270 crore, making it one of the biggest Republic Day openers of all time and the second-best opening weekend of Sunny Deol’s career. Meanwhile, in an interview with Hindustan Times, Border 2’s producer Bhushan Kumar confirmed the third installment of the film, Border 3. He said, “We are doing a joint venture (a different film) with his (Anurag Singh) company and my company. He’ll be directing, and it will be something new. Border 3 will happen in due course.” Apart from Sunny Deol, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana. Directed by Anurag Singh, the film is a sequel to J.P. Dutta’s 1997 hit Border. The war drama has been produced by JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta and Bhushan Kumar. Live Updates Jan 28, 2026 11:41 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer crosses Rs 200 cr Border 2 has hit a sensational new milestone by crossing the Rs 200-crore mark at the Indian box office within just five days of its release. T-series shared that after a massive long weekend, the film showed a solid hold on its first working day, adding Rs 23.31 crore NBOC on Day 5 and taking its total to an impressive Rs 216.79 crore NBOC, underlining its status as one of the fastest and strongest performers in recent times. The film opened with Rs 32.10 crore on Day 1, followed by Rs 40.59 crore on Day 2, surged to Rs 57.20 crore on Day 3, peaked at Rs 63.59 crore on Day 4, and then collected Rs 23.31 crore on Day 5, marking a thunderous run at the box office. Jan 28, 2026 11:32 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction update: Shashank Khaitan hails Sunny Deol as 'pure dynamite' Apart from Varun Dhawan, director Shashank Khaitan also praised the Border 2 team. Congratulating director Anurag Singh for the film’s success and noting that audiences in the theatre were cheering and celebrating throughout. It hails Sunny Deol as “pure dynamite,” saying the film powerfully activates nostalgia, while Diljit Dosanjh is lauded for lighting up the screen with eyes that are described as naughty, playful, and royal. The message also applauds Ahan Shetty for his sincerity once again shining through, and extends congratulations to producers Nidhi Dutta and Binnoy Gandhi for the blockbuster achievement. Jan 28, 2026 11:23 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction update: Shashank Khaitan's reaction on Varun's role, 'You may have a “tedhi smile" but....' Praising Varun Dhawan’s performance in Border 2, director Shashank Khaitan wrote via Instagram stories, "You might have a ‘Tedhi Smile’ … but you have the cleanest heart and sincere eyes. And all of that is in full display in Border 2. Such a good, solid and sincere performance. Love you my Brother … Congrats on this Blockbuster and many more to come…" Director Shashank Khaitan and actor Varun Dhawan, have frequently collaborated in films like the Dulhania franchise (Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania, Badrinath Ki Dulhania). They also reunited for the 2025 romantic comedy Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari. Jan 28, 2026 11:06 AM IST Border 2 Movie Fan Review update: Hrithik Roshan praises Sunny Deol's film Hrithik Roshan took to Instagram & shared his heartfelt review for Border 2. He wrote on his Instagram Story, "Loved Border 2. All heart. Congrats to the entire team." Jan 28, 2026 10:56 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction update: Bhushan Kumar on Diljit Dosanjh's casting in the film Earlier, amid protests, Sardarji 3 did not release in India, and Diljit Dosanjh faced heavy criticism for working with a Pakistani actor at a time when India–Pakistan relations were strained. The makers clarified that Pakistani actor Hania Aamir had been cast much before the latest cross-border tensions, but social media trolls still tried to pressure the Border 2 team to replace Diljit, opposing his casting as a decorated war hero. Recalling that phase, Bhushan Kumar said, “From the beginning, when we crafted this film, Sunny sir was already there. We could not have made this film without him. Then, (director Anurag Singh) said Diljit should be in the film, Varun Dhawan needs to be there, and Ahan will play this character. We were lucky to get all the actors on board. We had started the film, and then this pressure came. If, because of trolls, a company like us will start replacing people, then we shouldn’t make movies.” Jan 28, 2026 10:39 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction update: Bhushan Kumar on Sunny Deol's film performance In an interaction with Hindustan Times, Border 2 co-producer Bhushan Kumar opened up about the journey of the film, its success, and the challenges faced ahead of release. Emphasising why the film’s reception matters more to him than numbers, he said that for a film like Border 2, the positive response from audiences outweighs the money invested, as it carries forward the legacy of Border. "When you look at social media, and 95% of the people say ‘lived up to the expectations’, that’s a very big high for us who have crafted this film," he shared and added, “The numbers excite you because they show you not just the money, but how many people are watching and loving the film." Jan 28, 2026 10:23 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 update: Sunny Deol's film crosses Sitaare Zameen Par, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2's worldwide collection Border 2 aims to become the highest-grossing war drama in Hindi cinema, chasing the benchmarks set by Fighter and Uri. Taking its worldwide collection to an impressive Rs 275 crore within just five days, this Sunny Deol film has already surpassed several recent big hits. On Tuesday, the film crossed the lifetime collections of Aamir Khan’s Sitaare Zameen Par (Rs 266 crore) and Kartik Aaryan’s Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 (Rs 267 crore). With momentum firmly on its side, Border 2 is now eyeing the Rs 300-crore milestone, which it is expected to reach by Thursday morning. Jan 28, 2026 09:57 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction update: Alia Bhatt calls Varun Dhawan-starrer 'such a beautiful film' Alia Bhatt praised Border 2 and its team by sharing a glowing review on her Instagram Stories. Calling it “such a beautiful film,” she applauded director Anurag Singh and lauded the performances of the entire cast, including Sunny Deol, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Ananya Singh. Alia also gave a special shout-out to her close friend Varun Dhawan, saying he had “hit it out of the park” by pouring his heart and soul into every frame, and described the film as a “smashing start to the year” for him. She concluded by congratulating the entire Border 2 team with a heart emoji. Jan 28, 2026 09:19 AM IST Border 2 Movie Fan Reaction update: 'Family audiences enjoying Sunny Deol's movie' X user @nripendraj9 shared his review for Border 2 and posted, "It is pure MADNESS of Audience towards @iamsunnydeol's #border2 Everyone in the movie performed his role so well Best thing is that Family Audience of All age group is enjoying the movie #sunnydeol is the one who connects with largest section of audience Loved the Movie." Jan 28, 2026 09:09 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction update: How Sunny Deol's film is better than Ranveer's Dhurandhar A user @vicharabhio talked about Dhurandhar vs Border 2 and posted on X, "All those fake cinephiles ka 14 who said, "Dhurandhar changed cinema, and #border2 won't work," need to understand that in D1, the content was such that family audiences won't arrive with their children. In B2, we are seeing families coming to theaters with their young children, as they know that there won't be a single scene that they don't want their children to see. Despite being a war movie, the emotional quotient of the movie is of the highest quality. Anurag Singh deserves 10/10 for designing those scenes. On top of that Sunny Deol is an actor with the highest amount of goodwill amongst the neutral audiences. Border 2 is on the way to becoming a blockbuster, and before ending my paragraph of wisdom, I wish Dhurandhar 2 all the best, as Aditya Dhar also paid homage to Sunny Deol for attracting mass audiences by including this dialogue, "ghayal hoon isliye ghatak hoon." Jan 28, 2026 08:52 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction update: After Border 2 success, Bhushan Kumar confirms Border 3 Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to share, "#breakingnews... BHUSHAN KUMAR - NIDHI DUTTA JOIN FORCES FOR 'BORDER 3'... After the phenomenal success of #border2, which has registered an exceptional opening weekend at the boxoffice, #bhushankumar [#tseries] and #nidhidutta [#jpfilms] are set to carry the iconic franchise forward with #border3. Further details about the third installment of #border will be unveiled soon." Jan 28, 2026 08:34 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 update: Sunny Deol-starrer's shows and occupancy On Tuesday, Border 2 was screened across 6,797 shows, registering an average occupancy of 25.5%, indicating a steady turnout across theatres. The film had a slow start in morning shows at 11.21%, but footfalls improved as the day progressed, with 24.22% occupancy in the afternoon, rising further to 29.79% in evening shows, and peaking at a solid 34.07% during night shows, indicating stronger audience turnout in later hours despite it being a working day. Jan 28, 2026 08:21 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 5 update: Sunny Deol's film made Rs 19.5 cr on Tuesday Trade site Sacnilk shared the latest collection updates of Suny Deol-led Border 2 and shared that the film recorded a total net collection of Rs 19.50 crore, with a gross of Rs 23.21 crore from the Hindi version alone.

