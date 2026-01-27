Border 2 box office collection day 4, all records broken till now: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 194 cr after record Republic Day; next to Pathaan

Border 2 worldwide box office 4th day total collection: Anurag Singh's period war drama, starring Sunny Deol, has beaten the first-four day India collections of last year's biggest hits like Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar and Vicky Kaushal's Chhaava.

Border 2 box office collection day 4: Sunny Deol's film earns Rs 180 crore in India.

Border 2 box office collection day 4: Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, has registered a massive extended opening weekend at the domestic box office, greatly benefitted by the culmination on the occasion of India’s 77th Republic Day. It’s now become the highest grossing Hindi film of this year and also surpassed the first four-day collection of the highest grossing Indian film ever, Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, starring Ranveer Singh, which released last month. The big jump on Monday has also allowed it to score Rs 236.20 crore at the worldwide box office.

Border 2 extended opening weekend

On Monday (day 4) alone, Border 2 amassed Rs 63.59 crore, its highest single-day earnings yet, thanks to the holiday of Republic Day. That was a decent jump from its Sunday (day 3) collection of Rs 57.20 crore. That was quite a rise from its Saturday (day 2) earnings of Rs 40.59 crore, a slight improvement on its opening day collection of Rs 32.10 crore.

As per the production house T-Series, the total extended opening weekend box office collection of Border 2 in India thus stands at Rs 193.48 crore. This has allowed it to become the first Hindi film this year to cross the Rs 100 crore mark already. It’s also crossed the domestic box office earnings of Maruthi’s Telugu horror comedy The Raja Saab (Rs 143 crore), starring Prabhas, to become the second highest grossing Indian film of 2026.

It’s next to only Anil Ravipudi’s Telugu action thriller Mana ShankaraVaraprasad Garu, starring Chiranjeevi, which currently stands as the highest grossing Indian film of this year so far, at Rs 196.97 crore after 15 days at the domestic box office. Given the trajectory of Border 2, if it manages to sustain the momentum beyond the extended opening weekend, it may soon secure the top spot for this year.

Border 2 vs Dhurandhar

Border 2 has become the first film in almost two months to curtail the historic trajectory of Dhurandhar. Standing at Rs 889.80 crore, the Ranveer Singh-starrer has become the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office in less than eight weeks. But if their first four day-collections are compared, Border 2 has quite an edge over the box office juggernaut that is Dhurandhar.

In its first four days at the domestic box office last month, Dhurandhar amassed Rs 126.25 crore. But Border 2 has cashed in on an extended opening weekend thanks to the holiday of Republic Day, an ideal release window for a patriotic brand like Border. Back in 1997, JP Dutta’s first part, also starring Deol among others, earned Rs 66.70 crore on a budget of Rs 12 crore.

Border 2 has also edged past the first four-day collection of Laxman Utekar’s period war drama Chhaava, starring Vicky Kaushal, which released last February and scored a higher opening weekend than even Dhurandhar. It amassed Rs 145.53 crore in the first four days at the domestic box office, still around Rs 50 crore shy of what Border 2 amassed in the same window.

Border 2 vs past Republic Day releases

Border 2 has also edged past most Republic Day releases of the past at the domestic box office. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s 2018 blockbuster period drama Padmaavat, which released on a Thursday on the eve of Republic Day, earned Rs 114 crore in its extended opening weekend, Rs 80 crore less than what Border 2 did this year. The Ranveer, Deepika Padukone, and Shahid Kapoor-starrer went on to earn Rs 302.15 crore during its lifetime run in India.

Border 2 has also surpassed the first four-day box office collections of two recent military action dramas — Siddharth Anand’s Fighter (2024), starring Hrithik Roshan and Deepika Padukone, and Sky Force (2025), starring Akshay Kumar. While the former, which also released on the eve of Republic Day, earned Rs 118.50 crore in its first four days at the domestic box office, the latter garnered Rs 92.30 crore in the same window, having released two days before Republic Day last year.

However, Border 2 is way behind Siddharth Anand’s 2023 spy thriller Pathaan, starring Shah Rukh Khan, which released on a Wednesday, also on the eve of Republic Day. It beat the Hindi dubbed version of Prashanth Neel and Yash’s 2022 Kannada action thriller KGF: Chapter 2 (Rs 53.95 crore) to become the biggest domestic opening for a Hindi film ever by amassing Rs 55 crore even on a non-holiday.

Also Read — Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 4 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol’s film earns Rs 250 cr globally, posts massive Rs 59 cr on Republic Day

Pathaan then received a massive jump and earned Rs 70.50 crore on day 2, benefitting from the Republic Day holiday. In its first four days at the domestic box office, the Shah Rukh-starrer amassed Rs 220 crore, Rs 16 crore more than what Border 2 did in the same window this year. Pathaan then went on to become the first Hindi film to enter the Rs 500 crore club in India, ending its lifetime run at Rs 543.05 crore.

