Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 46 crore mark on Republic Day

Border 2 Worldwide Box Office Collection Day 3 Live Updates: The Sunny Deol-starrer, on Sunday, recorded an India nett collection of Rs 57.20 crore.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Marking a promising start for 2026, something it couldn’t achieve last time, Bollywood has kicked off the year with a box-office banger, director Anurag Singh’s epic war actioner Border 2, which has already entered the Rs 100 crore club in India in just three days and has now stormed past Rs 150 crore mark globally. Interestingly, the movie is faring better than Aditya Dhar’s Ranveer Singh-starrer Dhurandhar, hinting that Border 2 has the potential to emerge as an even bigger blockbuster as it looks to improve its earnings on Republic Day today.

On Sunday, the war actioner recorded an India nett collection of Rs 57.20 crore, marking a significant increase in its revenue compared to Saturday (Rs 40.59 crore), as shared by trade analyst Taran Adarsh. With this, the movie’s total domestic collection has reached Rs 129.89 crore. The film has earned Rs 16 crore worldwide, bringing its worldwide gross to Rs 158.5 crore. Featuring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty in key roles, the Anurag Singh directorial is a sequel to legendary filmmaker JP Dutta’s 1997 all-time blockbuster, headlined by Sunny himself.

Story continues below this ad While Border 2 opened to Rs 32.10 crore, higher than Dhurandhar’s Rs 28 crore, it significantly improved its performance on day two, registering an India nett collection of Rs 36.5 crore, while the Ranveer Singh-starrer’s earnings stood at Rs 32 crore. Now, the Sunny Deol-led epic war actioner has outperformed Dhurandhar for the third day in a row, earning Rs 54.5 crore against the latter’s Rs 43 crore on their first Sunday in theatres. ICYMI | The 50 confirmed contestants full list: Ridhi Dogra, Karan Patel, Urvashi Dholakia, Mr Faisu and others join reality show During the day, Border 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 59.14 per cent in the Hindi market. While the morning shows commenced with 31.46 per cent occupancy, the rate improved drastically as the day unfolded, reaching 68.93 per cent in the afternoon, 77.03 per cent in the evening, and peaking at 67.5per cent during night screenings. Border 2’s strong and steady run has come as a relief for Sunny Deol, as his last outing, Jaat, underperformed at the box office, grossing just Rs 118.36 crore worldwide during its theatrical run. At the current rate, Border 2 is poised to surpass Jaat on day four itself. Meanwhile, the movie has offered an even bigger respite for Varun Dhawan, whose career had been on a steady decline for the past few years, with back-to-back box-office bombs and not a single success since Bhediya, which too wasn’t a massive hit. Live Updates Jan 26, 2026 07:36 PM IST Border 2 Movie Update: Border 2 director addresses backlash against Varun Dhawan In an interview with HT, Border 2 director Anurag Singh reacted to the trolling Varun Dhawan faced ahead of the release of the war drama. Anurag said, "If you are saying bad things, once you like it, say that too, which is what is happening. Ab maafi ki application submit kar rahe hain to acha hi hai (If you are submitting apology letters, it is good). Like I said, if you criticised it and unnecessarily done so, once you like it, you should say sorry and admit it was wrong. He added, “Actors put themselves out there. They come in front of the camera and do 50 things, out of which 10 people might not like, which is ok. You can’t be liked every time. But when it gets personal, it affects a person." Jan 26, 2026 07:15 PM IST Border 2 Movie Collection Update: Sunny Deol film earns over Rs 46 crore on Monday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles, has earned around Rs 46.48 crore as of 7 pm on Monday. Jan 26, 2026 07:01 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: Sunny Deol film is 'worth watching this Republic Day' User @SwaraMSDian wrote on X, "Watched #border2. It’s emotional, patriotic, and has some powerful moments. Feels long at times.. but overall worth watching this Republic Day." Jan 26, 2026 06:42 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: 'Sunny Deol rocked his role' User @equitycaller posted on X, "Thoroughly enjoyed #border2. It doesn't shy away from the tragedy of loss of human life, family members. Doesn't stay safe by keeping the newly wed or the father-to-be alive for a feel good factor. Sunny Deol rocked his role and #dilipdosanjh looked fit and in the right skin as an air force pilot. #varundhawan 's negative reviews helped as he was not half as bad. Even the new guy ahan shetty was subtle understated and created impact. What I liked best is the movie gave great thrills and footage in Air, Sea and Land battle." Jan 26, 2026 06:23 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: 'The film works extremely well on an emotional level' User @AdityaRawat1997 took to X and wrote, "I delayed watching #border2 for a few days because I wanted my parents to watch it with me. While watching the film, I noticed how emotional my mother became—she had tears in her eyes at least 5–6 times. Whenever an emotional scene appeared, I could see how deeply it affected her. That’s when I realized the film works extremely well on an emotional level. Both my parents really liked the movie, and for me, that’s a big validation. If my parents connect with a film, it automatically feels like the film has done something right and is genuinely good." Jan 26, 2026 06:09 PM IST Border 2 Movie Collection Update: Sunny Deol film earns over Rs 43 crore on Monday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles, has earned around Rs 43.28 crore as of 6 pm on Monday. Jan 26, 2026 05:53 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: Border 2 is a 'Varun Dhawan movie' A post by X user @AdeshisKhiladi read, "Just watched #border2. For me it is Varun Dhawan Movie. Sunny deol is still powerful 2nd best after VD for me ,Diljit and Ahaan too perfectly nailed it." Jan 26, 2026 05:29 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: 'Sunny paaji rocked fully' User @NeeravVyas2 tweeted, "#border2 What a movie. What an emotion. Kudos to #anuragsingh for keeping the soul alive. There cannot be a #border2 without @iamsunnydeol. Sunny paaji rocked fully. The only true #king. The lion who roars on screen. @Varun_dvn, you are an absolute rockstar. What a brilliant performance. @diljitdosanjh loved you in the movie. You killed it. @ahanshetty28 What a performance. Loved it. Want to see you in more movies. @manojmuntashir #mithoon and #sonunigam all of you have made a legendary album. Going to watch 2nd time with parents." Jan 26, 2026 05:13 PM IST Border 2 Movie Collection Update: Sunny Deol film earns over Rs 37 crore on Monday According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in pivotal roles, has earned around Rs 37.61 crore as of 5 pm on Monday. Jan 26, 2026 04:56 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: 'Sunny Deol aura next level' User @_s_h_r_e_ said via X, "#border2 Pure goosebumps. Strong war actions , realistic battle field scenes. #sunnydeol aura next level. Climax hits so hard ppl are crying. One of my Best theater experience on #republicday." Jan 26, 2026 04:39 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: 'Music hits nostalgia hard, war feels raw' in Sunny Deol's film A fan @iShivani_Shukla took to X to share her review on Border 2 and posted, "#border2 is that rare #republicday film where the theatre goes wild AND goes quiet. #sunnydeol ke dialogues pe seetiya bhi, aur uske baad jo pin-drop silence hota hai that’s REAL CINEMA. Bolna padega, Aisa Comeback na hi kisi ka hua aur naahi kabhi hoga. Music hits nostalgia hard, war feels raw, emotions land straight in the chest. Perfect #republicday2026 watch." Jan 26, 2026 04:26 PM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office Update: Sunny Deol's film makes Rs 31.54 cr on Day 4 Sunny Deol's film is heading to make new records. Trade site Sacnilk shared that the Varun Dhawan-starrer Border 2 earned around Rs 31.54 Cr India net on its 4th day for all languages, by 4 pm. Jan 26, 2026 04:02 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: 'Sunny Deol film a perfect watch for Republic Day' X user @mufaddal_vohra posted Border 2 review on Republic Day, "Just watched #border2 SPECTACULAR, BLOCKBUSTER BOUND. Perfect watch for #republicday #sunnydeol dominates the core of this film; his AURA is undimmed by time, his steely eyes and controlled rage COMMAND every frame. He is HINDUSTAN KA TANK Battles to breakdowns, he OWNS it all. Day 3 collection: ₹57.20 CR and bookings racing at 72K per hour the verdict is thunderous. Hindustan ka TANK has returned with an UNMATCHED comeback. First half builds family, bonds and army life with warmth and realism; second half detonates with grounded, emotional war. Goosebumps. Pride. Tears. A TRUE sequel to Border, not a rewrite." Jan 26, 2026 03:53 PM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office update: Sunny Deol's film already recovers 47% of its budget Koimoi shared that Border 2, made on a reported budget of Rs 275 crore, the film has already amassed Rs 129.89 crore India nett, translating to an impressive 47% budget recovery within just three days. In terms of gross collections, the Sunny Deol–starrer has earned approximately Rs 153.27 crore in India, underlining its strong theatrical pull and placing it firmly on track for a highly successful extended weekend. Jan 26, 2026 03:28 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: Sunny Deol and his star power A fan shared a clip from last night's Border 2 screening where Sunny Deol saw the film with fans. X user @iamVipulVanjara posted, "Roof nahi, pura hall hil raha hai. Crowd ek second ko bhi shaant nahi, bas whistles aur chants nonstop. #sunnydeol aate hi Gaiety Galaxy turns into a stadium of patriotism. Organic mass hysteria, zero PR, all heart #border2 #sunnydeol." Jan 26, 2026 03:05 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: Border 3 on the cards? It there a chance for Border 3? Producer Bhushan Kumar and director Anurag Singh revealed in an interview with HT that they’re already considering extending the franchise given the warm reception to the sequel. While Border 3 isn’t officially greenlit yet, Bhushan confirmed that it’s very likely to happen “in due course” due to the legacy of the franchise and the current film’s success. The duo revealed that before Border 2 came together, they were already planning a different collaboration, which they now intend to revive. “We are doing a joint venture between his company and mine. Anurag will be directing it, and it will be something completely new. Border 3 will happen in due course,” Bhushan said. "It’s such a big franchise. Anurag has worked extremely hard to rebuild it. When you bring something back after nearly 30 years and it receives this much love, we will definitely take it forward," he added. Jan 26, 2026 02:44 PM IST Border 2 Movie Booking Update: Sunny Deol-starrer's advance bookings for Day 4 According to a report by Koimoi, Border 2 continued its strong momentum ahead of Republic Day. As of 11 PM on January 25, the Sunny Deol–starrer recorded Rs 27.05 crore gross in advance bookings for Day 4 (excluding blocked seats), selling 8.72 lakh tickets across 15.8K shows nationwide. At the national multiplex chains — PVR, INOX and Cinepolis — the film sold a combined 4.98 lakh tickets through advance booking for Republic Day alone. Among them, PVR led with 2.47 lakh tickets, followed by INOX with 1.78 lakh, while Cinepolis reported 73,000 admissions, highlighting the film’s massive pre-release demand. Jan 26, 2026 02:19 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: Janhvi Kapoor reacts to post talking about ‘wastage' as fans pour milk on Varun's Border 2 poster A video circulating online showed fans pouring milk over a Border 2 poster featuring Varun Dhawan, apparently to celebrate the film’s success. The gesture drew criticism from netizens for being wasteful, with many saying the milk could have been put to better use. A social media post calling out the act gained attention after actor Janhvi Kapoor “liked” it, which some interpreted as her condemning the perceived wastage. However, she later unliked the post, and neither she nor Varun Dhawan has officially commented on the situation. The article notes that Janhvi and Varun are friends and have worked together, but emphasizes there’s no confirmed statement from her on the matter. Jan 26, 2026 01:53 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Updates: Sunny Deol’s box office dominance in patriotic cinema continues Enjoying a four-day extended holiday frame, Sunny Deol’s the epic war action drama Border 2 has already sealed the second-biggest Republic Day weekend in Bollywood history within just 72 hours, crushing Hrithik Roshan’s Fighter (Rs 123.6 crore) by a clear margin. While the all-time record remains firmly held by Pathaan, Border 2’s extraordinary Rs 129.89 crore India nett in three days underlines its massive audience pull and the enduring power of Sunny Deol in the Republic Day corridor. Top Republic Day Weekends in Bollywood (India Nett): Pathaan – Rs 280.75 crore Border 2 – Rs 129.89 crore (3 days) Fighter – Rs 123.6 crore Padmaavat – Rs 114 crore Raees – Rs 93.24 crore Jan 26, 2026 01:46 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Updates: Border 2 vs Pathaan Pathaan wrote Republic Day box-office history. After opening to Rs 57 crore on its first Wednesday, the Shah Rukh Khan starrer surged to Rs 70.5 crore on its first Thursday, which was the Republic day 2023. On the other hand, Border 2, released on January 23, 2026, a Friday. The film suffered a setback due to cancelled morning shows in many parts, which hurt its opening-day collections still it made a collection of Rs 32 crore net. But over the next two days, it bridged the gap with Pathaan. On Sunday, January 25, Border 2 earned Rs 54.50 crore. Now we need to wait to see Border 2's Republic Day collection. Jan 26, 2026 01:13 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction: 'Stay consistent and let your work do all the talking,' reads a post for Varun Dhawan X page @bolly_talkies posted, "A case study can be done on the trajectory of Varun Dhawan. It has truly been a roller-coaster ride. #border2 But the biggest learning from this journey (success, failure, trolling, and then success again) is to stay consistent and let your WORK do all the talking Congratulations to VD and all his fans. I’ve been in touch with most of them since the time of Baby John, which was the rock bottom. Then came SSKTK, it received the love it deserved, even though it performed average at the box office. And now, with #border2, VD has delivered the biggest opening of his career. I’m sure the graph will only go upwards and onwards from here! Have been cheering the loudest from Day 1, from Rohan Nanda to Major Hoshiar Singh Dahia." Jan 26, 2026 12:40 PM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office Update: Sunny Deol's film registers the 11th highest three-day collection ever Here’s the list of top opening weekend (first 3 days) Bollywood films in India net collections. Border 2, which released on a working day is looking at an extended first weekend. Given today is Republic Day, the film is likely to extend its box office collection with a massive margin. Pushpa: The Rule – Part 2 (Hindi) – Rs 184 Cr Jawan – Rs 175.25 Cr Animal – Rs 168.5 Cr Pathaan – Rs 160.5 Cr KGF: Chapter 2 (Hindi) – Rs 140.5 Cr Tiger 3 – Rs 138.5 Cr Gadar 2 – Rs 132.5 Cr Stree 2 – Rs 129.25 Cr Baahubali 2: The Conclusion (Hindi) – Rs 127.25 Cr Sanju – Rs 119.25 Cr Border 2 – Rs 121 Cr Dhurandhar – Rs 106 Cr Jan 26, 2026 12:18 PM IST VBorder 2 Movie Box Office Latest Updates: 'Sunny Deol's film has tremendous hold in night shows' X page @Its_CineHub shared Border 2 Movie Box Office Latest Updates that read, "#border2 ~ 57.20cr net SUNDAY The FILM has shown TREMENDOUS HOLD in Night Shows as well Yesterday and with this the TOTAL FIRST THREE DAYS is Rs 129.80cr net which is a HUGE HUGE Today, it is witnessing another 15% GROWTH from yesterday !! @iamsunnydeol." Jan 26, 2026 12:04 PM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office Latest Updates: 'Cinema halls became battlefields as Sunny Deol roared like a lion on the big screen' Trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared via X, "BOX OFFICE DESTRUCTION HAS A NAME - IT’S BORDER 2. #border2 has SMASHED the box office left, right and centre on Sunday as the masses erupted and stormed theatres across India. Plexes turned into single screens, cinema halls became BATTLEFIELDS as #sunnydeol roars like a LION on the big screen. The film has DOMINATED the box office, crossing the ₹50 Cr+ mark with authority. On the Republic Day holiday, expect MAARA MAARI at ticket counters. HUGE ₹180 Cr+ WEEKEND LOADING Day 1: ₹ 32.10 Cr Day 2: ₹ 40.59 Cr Day 3: ₹ 57.20 Cr Total: ₹ 129.89 Cr Nett #varundhawan #bhushankumar." Jan 26, 2026 11:55 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Border 2 Vs Chhaava and Dhurandhar Border 2 has emerged as the clear winner in the opening weekend box office clash, outperforming recent big releases and setting a new benchmark. As per official India nett figures shared by Taran Adarsh, the 2026 war drama collected a massive Rs 129.89 crore from Friday to Sunday, comfortably surpassing Chhaava (Rs 121.43 crore in 2025) and Dhurandhar (Rs 106.50 crore in 2025). Jan 26, 2026 11:11 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: 'Dhurandhar and now, Border 2 has brought joy, hope, confidence' Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared Border 2 Box Office Collection update via X and posted, "IT'S A TSUNAMI – 'BORDER 2' RUNS RIOT AT THE BOXOFFICE... Last month, #dhurandhar and now, #border2 has brought joy, hope, confidence and optimism back in #bollywood... The Sunday numbers are nothing short of SENSATIONAL. Urban centres are performing exceptionally well, but it's the mass pockets that are in a league of their own... In fact, the Tier-2 and Tier-3 markets are outstanding, with housefull boards making a strong comeback across circuits. THIS IS IMPORTANT... No amount of online noise or social-media negativity – pre-release or post-release – has had any impact whatsoever on #border2's business." Jan 26, 2026 11:11 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol's film makes Rs 129.89 cr in India Trade analyst Taran Adarsh took to X to share Border 2 Box Office Collection update and posted, "Like #dhurandhar, the #border2 boxoffice rampage once again proves that ground reality is what truly matters... When audiences connect, it reflects instantly in hourly ticket sales on #bms... And boxoffice is what matters eventually, right? With the national holiday today [Monday; Republic Day], #border2 is set to strengthen its position with an extraordinary, winning extended weekend total. #border2 [Week 1] Fri 32.10 cr, Sat 40.59 cr, Sun 57.20 cr. Total: ₹ 129.89 cr. #india biz | Official Nett BOC | #boxoffice." Jan 26, 2026 10:53 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Update: Esha Deol reviews brother Sunny Deol's film Esha Deol took to Instagram to post, "Happy Republic Day Really happy that our papa is being conferred with the prestigious Padma Vibhushan Award and Border 2 अपने परिवार और दोस्तो के साथ ज़रूर देखिए We watched the film last night @iamsunnydeol you are the best Shout out to @ahan.shetty @varundvn @diljitdosanjh @nidhiduttaofficial fantastic. Salute." Jan 26, 2026 10:34 AM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office Update: Fan expects many films with blockbuster numbers this year A fan @satyasanket posted on X, "2026 has the potential to be one of the biggest yrs in Hindi cinema. So many films with blockbuster or Rs 500Cr WW potential: #border2 #dhurandhar2 #loveandwar #ramayana #king #drishyam …and many more m missing.. If content clicks, records will fall this yr." Jan 26, 2026 10:15 AM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office Update: Sunny Deol's film made Rs 2.65 crore on Day 3 in North America Border 2 earned $290K which is about Rs 2.65 crore on its third day in North America, outperforming other films, with a stronger performance in Canada than in the U.S. X page Venky Box Office shared in a tweet, "North America Sunday Gross at 7pm PST: #border2 (Day 3) - $290K () #msg (Day 14) - $9K #anaganagaokaraju (Day 12) - $7K #chathapacha (Day 4) - $5K #narinarinadumamurari (Day 11) - $5K All films taking a big hit today due to the storm. Border 2 Canada is outperforming US." Jan 26, 2026 09:59 AM IST Border 2 Movie Latest Updates: Sunny Deol poses with Esha Deol, Ahana as Dharmendra gets posthumous Padma Vibhushan Sunny Deol and Esha Deol's dad and late actor Dharmendra was conferred with Padma Vibhushan. Sunny Deol was seen with Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a Border 2 screening shortly after the announcement. It was an emotional family moment as Sunny stepped out with his sisters, Esha Deol and Ahana Deol. SEE THE PHOTOS HERE Jan 26, 2026 09:47 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Dhurandhar vs Border 2 Dhurandhar and Border 2 both posted strong opening weekends in India, but Border 2 clearly raced ahead in the first three days. Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar opened with Rs 28.60 crore on Day 1, followed by steady growth to Rs 33.10 crore on Day 2 and Rs 44.80 crore on Day 3, taking its three-day India net total to a little over Rs 106 crore. In comparison, Sunny Deol-led Border 2 started stronger at Rs 30 crore on Day 1, saw higher Saturday collections of Rs 36.5 crore, and then registered a massive Sunday surge with Rs 54.5 crore on Day 3. This pushed Border 2’s three-day India net total to Rs 121 crore, giving it a clear edge over Dhurandhar in terms of opening weekend dominance and growth momentum. Jan 26, 2026 09:35 AM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office Update: Border 2 vs Gadar 2? Gadar 2, starring Sunny Deol and Ameesha Patel, delivered a historic and record-breaking start at the Indian box office. The film, released on August 11, 2023 amassed an extraordinary Rs 229 crore net within its first five days, riding high on the Independence Day holiday. After opening strongly with Rs 40.10 crore on Day 1, collections surged over the weekend, reaching Rs 51.70 crore on Sunday, before peaking at an impressive Rs 55.40 crore on Day 5 (Tuesday). The patriotic fervour and massive audience response helped Gadar 2 enter the coveted Rs 200 crore club within just five days, setting new benchmarks for Hindi cinema and reaffirming Sunny Deol’s enduring box office pull. Here's the Day-wise Box Office Collection (India Net) of Gadar 2: Day 1 (Fri): Rs 40.10 cr Day 2 (Sat): Rs 43.08 cr Day 3 (Sun): Rs 51.70 cr Day 4 (Mon): Rs 38.70 cr Day 5 (Tue - Independence Day): Rs 55.40 cr Total (5 Days): Rs 229 crore Can Border 2 defeat that? Jan 26, 2026 09:24 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol's film earns $2.6 mn worldwide Border 2 has made around the $2.6 million mark in international territories by Sunday and the film’s global collection stands at Rs 167 crore after three days. The Sunny Deol's film has become the first Hindi film of the year 2026 to go past the Rs 100-crore mark. It has also become the third-highest-grossing Indian film of the year behind the two Telugu Sankranthi releases. Jan 26, 2026 09:18 AM IST Border 2 box office update: Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 surpasses Jaat's lifetime collection On Sunday, Border 2 box office collection has already breached Rs 150 crore mark globally. The film has grossed Rs 167 crore gross globally, successfully overtaking the lifetime earnings of Sunny Deol’s previous release Jaat, which had collected Rs 119 crore worldwide last year. Jan 26, 2026 08:47 AM IST Border 2 movie Updates: Varun Dhawan’s performance gets love Mentioning Varun Dhawan’s performance in Border 2, trade analyst Sumit Kadel shared via X, “Never make fun of any actor. Cinema is a long race, not a one-day match. Varun Dhawan has repeatedly proved what a solid performer he is from Badlapur, October, Bawaal, Bhediya and now #border2.Talent doesn’t disappear - it waits for the right moment to roar. Bura waqt har actor ke career mein aata hai, par aakhir mein kaam hi jeet-ta hai. The trolling Varun faced was below the belt… and today, his performance in Border 2 is trending nationwide. That’s the answer. Ab isse PR tweet bolo ya mazaak uda lo , I don’t give a damn. Aur na hi ground-level real audience deti hai. Respect the craft. Respect the journey. More power to you, @Varun_dvn.” Jan 26, 2026 08:33 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Worldwide Updates: Sunny Deol’s film makes Rs 16 cr in international markets Border 2 is also making a strong impact overseas. Trade site Sacnilk shared that the film collected Rs 16 crore within its first three days of release. Jan 26, 2026 08:26 AM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Updates: ‘Sunny Deol is a BIGGER star than all 3 KHANS at the moment’ X page @Box_Office_BO shared a take on Border 2’s performance on Sunday and wrote, “Absolutely INSANE collections for #border2. It's breaching Rs 50 crore net and its not going to stop anytime soon. Even Rs 500 crore net lifetime is a possibility now. #sunnydeol is a BIGGER star than all 3 KHANS at the moment.” Jan 26, 2026 08:16 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3 Update: Karan Johar says 'Bollywood is back' amid Border 2, Dhurandhar success Karan Johar wrote that the back-to-back mega success of recent Hindi films proves that Bollywood is firmly back. The ace director and producer Karan took to his Instagram stories amid Border 2 and Dhurandhar success to share, “The mega success of the two recent back to back mega Hindi film successes prove one thing…. BOLLYWOOD (yes incorrect terminology but here to stay) is BACK! Naysayers can fly a kite! All DHURANDHARS will cross BORDERS of excellence when the films strike emotional chords with a paying audience!!!!” Jan 26, 2026 08:06 AM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer’s occupancy details on Day 3 Border 2 recorded a strong overall Hindi occupancy of 61.14% on Sunday. The film started with a steady 31.46% occupancy in morning shows, which rose sharply to 68.93% in the afternoon. The momentum peaked during evening shows at an impressive 77.03%, before settling at a solid 67.15% for night shows. Jan 26, 2026 07:59 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Border 2 shows 49% jump Border 2 earned Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday, and went on to extend its earning to Rs 54.5 crore on its first Sunday, showing a massive 49% day on day jump. With this, the Sunny Deol-starrer has earned Rs 121 crore in the first two days and is likely to see another big box office day on Republic Day. Jan 26, 2026 07:45 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 3: Sunny Deol film earns rs 54.5 cr on Sunday Border 2 is emerging as a bigger box office story than 2025's biggest hit Dhurandhar in its first weekend. On Sunday, which was Border 2's day 3 at the box office, the Sunny Deol-starrer earned Rs 54.5 crore. The film opened with Rs 30 crore on Friday and went on to earn Rs 36.5 crore on Saturday.

