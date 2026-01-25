Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Sunny Deol film earns over Rs 40 crore; crosses Rs 100 crore mark

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Sunny Deol film earns Rs 72.69 cr in India.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2: After a strong start at the box office, Border 2 is refusing to slow down. According to Sacnilk, the film minted Rs 36.7 crore on Saturday, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 66.7 crore. The film stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Sunny Deol in lead roles.

The film recorded an overall 41.58% Hindi occupancy on Saturday, with maximum occupancy of 61.70% witnessed during night shows. The film is expected to benefit from the extended Republic Day weekend and is also gaining from positive word-of-mouth.

Recently, Kamal Gianchandani, CEO, PVR INOX Pictures, predicted that the film will likely cross the Rs 150 crore mark by Monday. He told PTI, "It is showing a big jump today in terms of the box office collection than the opening day. The film has opened quite big and the word-of-mouth is positive. We are hoping the film will do impressive and strong numbers over the weekend. We're seeing particularly good response from Rajasthan, Gujarat, Bihar, Uttar Pradesh, Delhi and Mumbai. The film is resonating well with audiences in these markets. Over the extended weekend, we expect the film to continue this momentum and gross over Rs 150 crore till Monday." Trade analyst Taran Adarsh echoed similar sentiments and shared a post on X (formerly Twitter). "Powered by glowing word of mouth, the numbers are expected to jump on Saturday and Sunday, with the #RepublicDay holiday on Monday likely to deliver the biggest numbers of its extended weekend," he wrote. Border 2 is being compared to Ranveer Singh's Dhurandhar, which was the biggest hit of 2025 and also the highest-grossing Hindi film in a single language of all time. The Ranveer Singh-starrer had minted Rs 60 crore within two days of its release. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh. The film is the sequel to J. P. Dutta's 1997 blockbuster Border. Live Updates Jan 25, 2026 11:53 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Live Updates: Esha Deol and Ahana Deol attend special Border 2 screening Sunny Deol was seen posing with sisters Esha Deol and Ahana Deol at a Border 2 special screening. This is the first time they were all seen together after the death of veteran actor Dharmendra. Coincidentally, the screening took place on the same day that a posthumous Padma Vibhushan was conferred on the late veteran actor. Jan 25, 2026 10:42 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Update: Sunny Deol-starrer eyes Rs 50 cr day 3 Border 2 box office collection is taking off on a solid day 3, with the film eyeing a Rs 52 crore+ Sunday. The Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh-starrer is looking at a massive first weekend with Monday also being a national holiday on the account of Republic Day. Jan 25, 2026 08:52 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Update: Sunny Deol's actioner earns over Rs 40 cr on Sunday Director Anurag Singh’s Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 is continuing its successful run for a third day in a row and has crossed the Rs 40 crore mark domestically on Sunday, January 25. As of 8.45 pm, the movie has registered an India nett collection of Rs 41.05 crore, according to trade tracker Sacnilk, taking its total to Rs 107.55 crore. Jan 25, 2026 07:43 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Live Updates: 'When Sunny Deol dons the Indian Army avatar, it hits different' Praising Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Diljit Dosanjh, one user wrote on X (formerly Twitter), "Just watch it! What a ride (fire emoji). Sunny Deol being Sunny Deol is already enough... and when he dons the Indian Army avatar, it hits different. Goosebumps guaranteed." Jan 25, 2026 07:08 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Update: Sunny Deol's actioner earns over Rs 100 cr in domestic market Director Anurag Singh's Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 is gearing up to become 2026's first blockbuster as it has already earned over Rs 100 crore in the domestic market. As of 7 pm, the movie has registered an India nett collection of Rs 36.44 crore on Sunday, January 25, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Jan 25, 2026 06:33 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Update: Sunny Deol's movie crosses Rs 30 cr mark on Sunday Border 2 is continuing its successful run in theatres. As of 6.30 pm, the movie has minted Rs 34.15 crore domestically on Sunday, January 25, according to trade tracker Sacnilk. Jan 25, 2026 06:00 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Live Updates: Twitterati praises Varun Dhawan's performance Director Anurag Singh's Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh starrer Border 2 is continuing its successful run at the box office. Taking to X (formerly Twitter) on Sunday, one user praised Varun's performance. "Went to watch ONLY Sunny Deol pajji, but got Varun's performance as a bonus. Some of the best moments of movies with him. PS: I never doubted him, but come on, #border2 = Sunny Deol." Jan 25, 2026 05:33 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Live Updates: 'Varun Dhawan is a real surprise' User GoatKohli1818 tweeted, "#varundhawan is a real surprise in #border2 he came out of his usual space & gave a matured performance,he was just out standing,before releasing the movie lots of people were trolling him about his expressions,but in the movie he silenced all of them." Jan 25, 2026 05:16 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Update: Sunny Deol-starrer earns over Rs 28 cr According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned around Rs 28.93 crore India net as of 5 pm on Sunday. Jan 25, 2026 04:59 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Live Updates: Sunny Deol film is 'made with sincerity & conviction' User @zurange_mahesh said via X, "Well made film, it's way more than what it was marketing. Yes it's Ott, melodramatic, even chesey but made with sincerity & conviction. Everyone gives their best, maybe still not enough but does the job. #sunnydeol still got it yaar. Super exceeds every expectation." Jan 25, 2026 04:47 PM IST Border 2 Movie Reaction Live Updates: 'Border 2 is a film that demands patience in the first half, only to explode powerfully in the second half' A note by X user @abhi_jais7605 read, " #sunnydeol and #varundhawan steal the show in the last 30 minutes, while #diljitdosanjh delivers a highly impactful performance. At the same time, #ahaanshetty brings his own charm to the screen. #border2 is a film that demands patience in the first half, only to explode powerfully in the second half. Writer #nidhidutta pens a simple story enriched with emotionally charged character development. Director #anuragsingh keeps the screenplay straightforward and in chronological order, which makes the film feel slightly slow at the beginning. Music is one of the key highlights. The two songs, #tochalun and #gharkabaaoge, are beautifully placed and elevate the film to its true emotional height in the second half. #sunnydeol still makes audiences shout at the top of their lungs in theatres. His on-screen persona is very much alive and continues to resonate strongly with the masses. Only Negatives : The VFX and the runtime. Tightening these aspects could have made the film even more impactful. Conclusion : A worthy sequel and a sure-shot watch this Republic Day weekend. Go for it." Jan 25, 2026 04:30 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns over Rs 23 cr According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned around Rs 23.16 crore India net as of 4 pm on Sunday. Jan 25, 2026 04:17 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: ‘Sunny Deol steals the show with his powerhouse presence’ X user @mirror2urkarma shared, “Border 2 is a total goosebumps ride packed with raw patriotism. Sunny Deol steals the show with his powerhouse presence and iconic roar pure thunder. #border2 #border2moviereview #sunnydeol.” Jan 25, 2026 04:03 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: ‘Gen-Z dancing, whistles, celebrations everywhere’ X user @MRSURAJ1782 posted, “Border 2 - Just look at the theatres Packed house, crazy crowd, people enjoying every frame on the big screen Gen-Z dancing, whistles, celebrations everywhere Border 2 is not just a film it’s a celebration. You can clearly see it in the video… People are going insane, pure patriotism in the air, positive vibes only. The audience is loving it and the response is MASSIVE. The kind of crowd Border 2 is pulling… straight up blockbuster energy Look at the video. This is the real madness.” Jan 25, 2026 03:50 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Sunny Deol's film saw 'excellent growth across all territories, including big cities' Trade Analyst Sumit Kadel shared via X, "HUGE ₹38–40 CR SATURDAY for #border2 Excellent growth across all territories, including big cities. Saturday’s growth has ensured that the film will go into riot mode on Sunday and Monday (Republic Day holiday), and it may even cross ₹50 cr on each day. A FANTASTIC Rs 170 CR+ 4-day weekend is on the cards. #sunnydeol #varundhawan." Jan 25, 2026 03:38 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: 'Many people in the theatre were crying' X user @KUNGFU_PANDYA_0 posted, "I watched Border 2 excellent performances by @VaarunDhawan and @ahanshetty28. The first half is extremely emotional; many people in the theatre were crying. Overall, the movie is very good. #border2." Jan 25, 2026 03:16 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns over Rs 14 cr Trade site Sacnilk reported that as of 3 pm on Sunday, Border 2 has earned approximately Rs 14.24 crore India net across all languages. Jan 25, 2026 03:05 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: 'Time hasn’t dimmed Sunny Deol's screen presence at all' X user @ImShailja07 shared, "Watched Border 2 At the heart of it stands Sunny Deol. Time hasn’t dimmed his screen presence at all. When he enters a scene, there’s an instant weight to it. His eyes carry resolve, his voice has restrained fire, and his authority feels natural, never forced. In action, struggle, or emotional moments, he owns every frame. A comeback like this is rare, maybe once in a lifetime." Jan 25, 2026 02:50 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Gadar actor Utkarsh Sharma shares Border 2 review Actor Utkarsh Sharma took to X to post, "Caught Border 2 last night… @iamsunnydeol sir roars as ferociously as ever. His “Hai Jurrat” speech was extraordinary and shall be remembered .. also enjoyed the camaraderie of @Varun_dvn @diljitdosanjh and @ahanshetty28.. Congratulations to the team." Jan 25, 2026 02:38 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: 'When Sunny Deol roars, records tremble' X user @RahulGupta25376 shared a video of fans at a cinema hall and wrote, "Sunny Deol has once again turned theatres into roaring stadiums with #border2. The storm he has unleashed is causing pure havoc at the box office. Amid this thunder, some #shahrukhkhan fans have gone into hiding becoz when #sunnydeol arrives, the noise speaks for itself. Let’s not forget: Sunny Deol was the biggest superstar of the 90s, operating on a level where SRK wasn’t even in the frame. And even today, without corporate bookings, touching the 50 crore mark remains a tough task for SRK at the box office. This isn’t hype it’s the ground reality. When Sunny roars, records tremble." Jan 25, 2026 02:16 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: There's is no looking back for Sunny Deol's film X user @SAMTHEBESTEST shared, "#border2 shows over 50% jump on day 2 in Mumbai circuit Friday - 8cr Saturday - 12.5cr There's is no looking back now Mysore showed 70% jump #sunnydeol #varundhawan #diljitdosanjh #ahanshetty." Jan 25, 2026 01:53 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Nidhi Dutta criticises those who call the war film 'propaganda' In an interview, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta strongly pushed back against critics who have labelled the film as “propaganda”. Talking to Zoom, Nidhi said, "Army officers are not a part of any propaganda. They’re out there to protect us. There is no propaganda in it.” She added that if they decide not to, "the drones that are coming in from our lovely neighbours every second would be in this office right now." Jan 25, 2026 01:38 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Will Border 2 become Sunny Deol's highest-grossing Bollywood movie? Border 2, the 2026 war drama starring Sunny Deol, is expected to cross Rs 100 crore worldwide within just three days of release. With its rapid growth, trade analysts are closely watching whether it can challenge his career-best blockbuster Gadar 2. Released in 2023, Gadar 2 was a historic success, grossing over Rs 691 crore worldwide, including a net collection of approximately Rs 525.7 crore in India, and went on to become one of the highest-grossing Indian films of the year and the 10th highest-grossing Hindi film of all time. Jan 25, 2026 01:12 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: 'At the centre of it all stands Sunny Deol' A user @theskindoctor13 shared via X, "Saw #border2. Quite impressive. Rs 40.59 crores collection on day 2! Surely a blockbuster in the making. At the centre of it all stands Sunny Deol. Time hasn’t diluted his screen aura. When he walks into a frame, the screen feels heavier. There’s a firmness in his eyes, a controlled rage in his voice, and a sense of authority that doesn’t need exaggeration. Whether he’s facing enemy fire, impossible odds, or moments of emotional breakdown, he dominates every scene effortlessly. Aisa comeback na kisi ka hua aur naahi kabhi hoga. The first half focuses on family, bonding, brotherhood, army life, and a bit of humour, warmth, and realism. These lighter portions make the shift to war in the second half more meaningful, as the stakes feel personal, not just cinematic. The second half is all about war, which looks intense, grounded, and powerful on the big screen, with plenty of unforgettable goosebumps, pride-filled moments, and tear-jerking scenes. What stands out is the film’s honesty. There are no forced messages, no artificial peace sermons, and no distractions from the core theme. It stays rooted in duty, sacrifice, and realism, feeling like a true continuation of Border rather than a modern rewrite." Jan 25, 2026 12:59 PM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Sunny Deol meets Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon's family Sharing a photo on Sunday, Border 2 star Sunny Deol wrote on Instagram, "It was a privilege to meet the family of our hero Param Vir Chakra Flying Officer Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon being portrayed by @diljitdosanjh, whose true story of unmatched bravery you will see in the film. Meeting his family was so warm and memorable. #border2 is a salute to all soldiers and their families who carry their legacy with quiet courage." Jan 25, 2026 12:42 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns over Rs 5 cr on Sunday Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that as of 12 pm on Sunday, Border 2 has earned approximately Rs 5.63 crore India net across all languages. Jan 25, 2026 12:25 PM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns over Rs 5 cr on Sunday Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that as of 12 pm on Sunday, Border 2 has earned approximately Rs 5.63 crore India net across all languages. Rs 100 crore in 3 days, and Rs 150 crore in 4 days flat #sunnydeol sir delivers a hattrick of successes , and #varundhawan makes a formidable comeback. There’s so much joy, and excitement to not just see but also aspire such successes. And that’s what keeps us all going. Congratulations to the entire team of #border on this mammoth hit. May this momentum continue over the weekdays too! #diljitdosanjh #ahanshetty #anuragsingh #bhushankumar #nidhidutta." Jan 25, 2026 11:54 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: 'A salute from audiences across the country' Trade Analyst Rohit Jaiswal shared via X, "A salute from audiences across the country! With packed houses and rising numbers on Day 2 worth Rs 40.59 CR NBOC, #border2 surges to a two-day total of Rs 72.69 CR NBOC, leading a powerful Republic Day box office charge. #border2 in Cinemas Now….." Jan 25, 2026 11:37 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: 'Sunny Deol delivers a hattrick of successes' Journalist Himesh Mankad shared via X, "And the audiences return to the cinema halls for #border2. Today and Tomorrow could see the single screens put up record occupancies! Await reports of halls that have not seen Housefull board for years put it up in the coming two days. Am far away from reporting box office, but those calls of exhibitors are so heartening. "Bhaiya, Housefull Hai Show, Log Ticket Ke Bina Ghar Wapis Jaa Rahe…" exclaims an exhibitor. Rs 100 crore in 3 days, and Rs 150 crore in 4 days flat #sunnydeol sir delivers a hattrick of successes , and #varundhawan makes a formidable comeback. There's so much joy, and excitement to not just see but also aspire such successes. And that's what keeps us all going. Congratulations to the entire team of #border on this mammoth hit. May this momentum continue over the weekdays too! #diljitdosanjh #ahanshetty #anuragsingh #bhushankumar #nidhidutta." May this momentum continue over the weekdays too! #diljitdosanjh #ahanshetty #anuragsingh #bhushankumar #nidhidutta." Jan 25, 2026 11:14 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Sunny Deol film expected to deliver massive numbers on Sunday and Monday An excerpt from trade analyst Taran Adarsh's post read, "The mass circuits continue to perform extraordinarily well, with several theatres reporting capacity issues... Urban centres, which gained momentum post-noon on Friday, recorded far stronger footfalls on Saturday. #mumbai city-suburbs, one of the biggest contributors to the film business, was ordinary on Friday, but witnessed solid gains on Saturday. WAIT – picture abhi baaki hai... Sunday and Monday [#republicday holiday] are expected to deliver massive numbers across the country... Going by the current trends, #border2 is expected to wrap up its 4-day extended weekend in the vicinity of ₹ 180 cr [+/-]. #border2 [Week 1] Fri 32.10 cr, Sat 40.59 cr. Total: ₹ 72.69 cr. #india biz | Official Nett BOC | #boxoffice." Jan 25, 2026 11:08 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 2 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer to cross Rs 100 cr mark today Trade analyst Taran Adarsh shared via X, "WORD OF MOUTH TAKES OVER 100 NOT OUT TODAY 180 CR [+/-] EXTENDED WEEKEND ON THE CARDS Riding on super-strong word of mouth, #border2 registered a fantastic 26.46% growth on Saturday, strengthening its boxoffice run. The film is all set to hit the Rs 100 cr milestone today [Sunday], emerging as the FIRST #hindi film of 2026 to enter the Rs 100 cr club." Jan 25, 2026 10:49 AM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Neil Nitin Mukesh feels Sunny Deol was 'in top form as always' in Border 2 Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh, who attended a Border 2 screening, shared some photos with the stars of the film and wrote, "What a film. What a legacy continued with heart and honour. BORDER2 Huge heartfelt congratulations to my dearest @nidhiduttaofficial , the writer & producer truly setting new benchmarks every single time @jp.films.official @binnoykgandhi & the entire @tseries.official @tseriesfilms , #bhushankumar sir @shivchanana sir , for bringing Border to the screen with such scale, emotion and pride. A massive shoutout to the entire cast for exemplary performances @iamsunnydeol sir , you are in top form as always. Pure power. Pure gravitas. My dear @varundvn you are absolutely shining with a performance that’s loveable, emotional and brave… you owned every frame. @ahan.shetty you gave strength, maturity, and the perfect balance that elevates the onscreen brotherhood. @diljitdosanjh you my dear are an actor par excellence… pitch perfect not just in music, but in every beat as an actor too. To the captain of the ship / Director @anurag_singh_films take a bow sir. To take up the mantle of a sequel to such a massive franchise and still make it your own… respect! loved the film. To the entire team & cast …you were fantastic. This one stays with you." Jan 25, 2026 10:36 AM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: 'Varun Dhawan, proud of you my boy this is the kind of performance' X user @MRSURAJ1782 posted, "#varundhawan easily stands out in the film his command over emotions, the pitch, the dialect, the screen presence, the body language overall his sincerity in performance was top notch! #border2 @Varun_dvn proud of you my boy this is the kind of performance I was waiting for. Jan 25, 2026 10:02 AM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Sunny Deol film sells close to 22,000 tickets X user @Apna_Bollywood shared that war drama Border 2 has sold close to 22,000 tickets in the last one hour on BookMyShow. Jan 25, 2026 09:39 AM IST Border 2 Movie Celeb Reaction Updates: 'Congratulations for the grand opening,' says Anupam Kher Actor Anupam Kher shared via X, "Huge Congratulations to Team #border2 #bhushankumar and @TSeries for the grand opening of the film. I am so so happy! Hope and pray that it grows to its full glory in the coming days. Looking forward to watching the film soooon. Jai Hind! @iamsunnydeol @Varun_dvn @ahanshetty28 @diljitdosanjh." Jan 25, 2026 09:17 AM IST Border 2 Movie Fan Review Updates: 'In Border2, Varun Dhawan gives a solid slap to every troll' X user @Apna_Bollywood shared, "#varundhawan faced unnecessary trolling and hate from clueless GenZ creators who barely understand cinema beyond reels. In #border2, he gives a solid slap to every troller through his performance. His acting literally shuts down every cheap take. Apologies are pending. Jan 25, 2026 09:02 AM IST Border 2 Movie Fan Review Updates: Border 2 'rides on the charisma and screen presence of Sunny Deol' X user @IamShajanSamuel shared his review of Border 2 on X, "Watched Border2 in a packed hall at Bangalore, the movie rides on the charisma and screen presence of Sunny Deol. The OG legacy star. There are moments when tears will drop down your cheeks and your chest will swell with pride. 400+crore at the box office. #sunnydeol #border2." Jan 25, 2026 08:52 AM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Sunny Deol's film earns more than Ikkis's lifetime collection The biographical war drama Ikkis, starring Agastya Nanda and directed by Sriram Raghavan, earned approximately Rs 31.5 crore net in India, failing to recover its estimated Rs 60 crore budget. Sunny Deol's Border 2 doubled this figure, earning about Rs 66.7 crore in just two days of release. Jan 25, 2026 08:34 AM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Sunny Deol's film surpasses 120 Bahadur lifetime collection Farhan Akhtar starrer 120 Bahadur (released in November 2025) opened with a lukewarm response. While the film's opening collection was only Rs 2.70 crore in India, on its second day, it grossed Rs 4.62 crore. The movie ran in theatres for two weeks and earned Rs 22.06 crore gross in India. Meanwhile, Border 2 has already crossed the Rs 65 crore mark in India in two days. Jan 25, 2026 08:17 AM IST Border 2 Movie Updates: Occupancy details of Sunny Deol's film Border 2 recorded a strong upward trend in footfalls on Saturday, registering an overall 41.58% Hindi occupancy across theatres. The day began on a modest note with 15.51% occupancy in morning shows, but collections picked up steadily through the day—39.97% in the afternoon and 49.13% in evening shows—before peaking at an impressive 61.70% during night shows. Jan 25, 2026 08:13 AM IST Border 2 Movie Box Office Updates: Sunny Deol starrer records 22.33% growth on Day 2 Border 2 continues its strong box office march. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, after opening to a solid Rs 30 crore on Day 1 (Friday), the Sunny Deol-starrer witnessed a healthy jump on Day 2 (Saturday), collecting Rs 36.7 crore, which marks an impressive 22.33% growth. The total collection of the film in India currently stands at Rs 66.7 crore. The sharp rise reflects positive word of mouth and increased weekend footfall.

