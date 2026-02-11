Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 19 Update: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer earns over Rs 464 crore

Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 19 Update: Sunny Deol starrer has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark in India.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 19 Update: The Anurag Singh directorial Border 2 recently crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark in India. However, it might not be able to stretch that number very far as the film has been posting single-digit numbers for over a week. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 collected Rs 2.84 cr as per the early estimates on day 19 of its theatrical run.

While the final figures of the film still waits, the worldwide collection currently stands at Rs 464.22 cr, as shared by Bollywood Hungama.

Story continues below this ad Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 13.59% on Tuesday. The film opened on a modest note with 6.28% occupancy during morning shows, which improved to 11.96% in the afternoon. Audience traction strengthened further in the evening as occupancy rose to 15.19%, while night shows performed the best at 20.94%. ALSO READ: ‘Salman Khan has Lord Ganesha at his home, respects our culture,’ Maharashtra Deputy CM defends actor’s presence at RSS event Despite the decline in collections, Border 2 stands as Sunny Deol’s second-highest-grossing film. His top-grossing release to date remains Gadar 2, which amassed approximately Rs 525 crore net at the domestic box office and Rs 686 crore worldwide. While trade discussions focus on its box office standing, Border 2 producer Nidhi Dutta has emphasised a more personal measure of success. She told The Print, “I am extremely happy that the audience understood my intention behind this film. I am glad I was able to honour my father’s (JP Dutta) legacy. The goal was never to outdo or hamper his legacy. Just honour. He is proud of the film. But, he isn’t affected by the business it does. Even the success of Border, which was unimaginable at that time, also never affected him.” Live Updates Feb 11, 2026 08:18 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 19 Update: Sunny Deol film's latest business Sunny Deol’s film collected an estimated Rs 3.29 crore on its 19th day as shared by trade site Sacnilk, indicating steady weekday traction despite the film almost reaching the end of its box office cycle.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd