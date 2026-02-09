Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 17 Update: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 440 cr mark worldwide

Border 2 box office collection day 17 updates: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 440.55 crore mark worldwide.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 17 Update: After a great start at the box office and minting moolah during the first week of its release, Sunny Deol’s Border 2 has seen a constant decline in collections. However, the film showed an upward trend in its third weekend, minting Rs 5.25 crore on Saturday and Rs 6.90 crore on Sunday, as per Sacnilk.

According to Bollywood Hungama, Border 2 had amassed Rs 323.89 crore nett in India by Day 14, while its domestic gross stood at Rs 385.58 crore. The film also performed strongly overseas, earning Rs 54.97 crore gross, which took its worldwide gross collections to Rs 440.55 crore. Following this milestone, no official box office figures have been shared by the makers.

Story continues below this ad Border 2 recorded an overall 21.15% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. The film opened with a modest 9.12% occupancy during the morning shows, which saw a sharp jump to 30.36% in the afternoon. Attendance remained strong through the evening at 30.09%, before dipping to 15.02% during the night shows. Border 2 minted impressive numbers during the Republic Day weekend. However, it witnessed a more-than-expected drop during the weekdays. This trend continued during the second weekend as well, further slowing its box office trajectory. As per Sacnilk, this continued fall in collections has ruled out the film’s chances of crossing the Rs 500 crore mark domestically. Border 2 released after the frenzy surrounding Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar had subsided, but it has been unable to surpass the Aditya Dhar directorial at the box office. The spy actioner collected Rs 555.75 crore in India and Rs 847.25 crore worldwide within its first 17 days. Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 hit theatres a week after Border 2 but did not pose significant competition. On Friday, Vadh 2, starring Neena Gupta and Sanjay Mishra, released in cinemas and earned Rs 2.50 crore over its opening weekend. Also Read – Saif Ali Khan was ‘worried’ about kids Sara and Ibrahim’s Islamic roots after divorce with Amrita Singh: ‘Never compelled her to convert’ Meanwhile, this is a great phase for Sunny Deol as the actor has delivered back-to-back successes. His previous film Gadar 2 was a major box office hit, while his last release Jaat also raked in Rs 118.36 crore worldwide. The actor is all set to cross Rs 1000 cr cumulative earning at the box office with his last three releases. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films. The film also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana, and Mona Singh in key roles. Live Updates Feb 9, 2026 09:40 AM IST Border 2 Movie Latest Update: How Border 2 fared amid Dhurandhar success, Dhurandhar 2's anticipation X page Civil Learning shared a thought about Dhurandhar and Border 2 and posted, "Hats off to Aditya Dhar! The planning for Dhurandhar and Dhurandhar 2 is so brilliant that for four months, no other film has been able to capture the attention of the Indian audience. Sunny Deol's Border 2 came and went from theatres. It was a good film, but the remarkable thing is that, even though Dhurandhar is available to stream on Netflix, it's still running successfully in theatres today. Meanwhile, Aditya Dhar has kept the excitement alive by releasing the teaser for Dhurandhar 2. Clearly, social media is being heavily used to maintain hype for the film until its previously announced release date of March 19th. The link to Dhurandhar is being connected to Aditya Dhar's blockbuster film Uri, and Vicky Kaushal has also been brought into Dhurandhar. It is said that Dhurandhar, released in December, was just a trailer; the real fun will be in Dhurandhar 2! Wow, Kashmiri Pandit Aditya Dhar! Your creative mind is unparalleled. Dhar, who has already earned 1000 crore from Dhurandhar and a total of 1400 crore, including overseas earnings, how much will he earn from Dhurandhar 2? It's hard to say. Since the release date for Dhurandhar 2 was announced, many major producers have not scheduled their films for that period. The fear of Dhurandhar 2's release is so palpable that a stunned Pakistan is staring intently towards India. No film will be released near Dhurandhar 2's release date. Such fear of a single film has never been seen before. It's gratifying that Indian cinema is making films that can rival Hollywood. In the age of TV and OTT, Dhurandhar has drawn audiences to theatres in droves." Feb 9, 2026 09:11 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 17 Update: The occupancy details of the film Border 2 recorded an overall 21.15% Hindi occupancy on Sunday. On Day 17, the film saw 9.12% occupancy in morning shows, which picked up during the day with 30.36% in afternoon shows and 30.09% in evening shows, before settling at 15.02% during night shows. Feb 9, 2026 08:58 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 17 Update: Sunny Deol-starrer gets 31.43 % growth Border 2 maintained a decent hold in its third weekend at the box office. While the film collected Rs 5.25 crore on Day 16 (third Saturday) and saw an uptick on Day 17 (third Sunday), earning an estimated Rs 6.9 crore as per rough data, marking a 31.43% growth. Feb 9, 2026 08:43 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Worldwide Day 17 Update: Sunny Doel’s film made Rs 6.9 crore on 3rd Sunday On Day 17 (third Sunday), Border 2 continued its strong box office run, earning an estimated Rs 6.9 crore in India as per early and rough figures, shared by trade site Sacnilk.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd