Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns over Rs 440 crore worldwide

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Updates: Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan’s war drama earned around Rs 4.25 crore on its 3rd Saturday.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Updates: After a steady decline since its second Monday, Sunny Deol–starrer Border 2 registered a 49.12% jump on its third Saturday. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, the sequel earned Rs 4.25 crore on the day, compared with Rs 2.85 crore on Friday.

Border 2 recorded an overall Hindi occupancy of 15.88% on Saturday. The film opened the day with a modest 6.13% occupancy in morning shows, which improved to 15.90% in the afternoon. Attendance continued to build through the evening with 18.12% occupancy, peaking at 23.35% during the night shows.

Story continues below this ad Also read | When timing beats vulgarity: Why Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain! outsmarts big-budget comedies According to Bollywood Hungama, Border 2 had amassed Rs 323.89 crore nett in India by Day 14, with its domestic gross collections reaching Rs 385.58 crore. Overseas, the film has earned Rs 54.97 crore gross, taking its total worldwide gross to an impressive Rs 440.55 crore. The film’s performance has placed it among the highest-grossing Hindi releases, surpassing the lifetime collections of several earlier blockbusters, and it is now eyeing the Rs 450 crore mark worldwide. Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features an ensemble cast led by Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, and Ahan Shetty, along with Diljit Dosanjh, Sonam Bajwa, Mona Singh, Medha Rana, and Anya Singh in key roles. Live Updates Feb 8, 2026 10:44 AM IST Border 2 Movie Fan Reaction Update: 'Sunny Deol's dialogue delivery still carries same intensity' A fan @SinghArsch took to X to share his take on Sunny Deol and wrote, "#border2 At 68, #sunnydeol dialogue delivery still carries same intensity, and his action sequences continue to give goosebumps. 3 continuous successful movies at this age is phenomenal. His upcoming projects will further showcase his versatility and acting range. #ikka #lahore1947." Feb 8, 2026 10:27 AM IST Border 2 Movie Fan Reaction Update: '2026 is Sunny Deol’s year' A fan @MovieTakk reacted to Sunny Deol's film and wrote on X, "2026 Sunny Deol’s year! After the massive success of #border2 #sunnydeol joins forces with #kill director #nikhilnageshbhatt for a high-octane action blockbuster Shooting is going to start between July and December." Feb 8, 2026 10:05 AM IST Border 2 Movie Latest Update: Sunny Deol joins forces with Kill director As per reports, Sunny Deol is teaming up with Nikhil Nagesh Bhat, the director of the critically acclaimed gritty action thriller Kill (2024), for a high-octane, big-scale action blockbuster. This collaboration is expected to go on floors in the latter half of 2026. Feb 8, 2026 09:44 AM IST Border 2 Movie Fan Reaction Update: 'Sunny Deol's energy is still unmatched' A fan @saiArikilla2 shared via X, "#border2 is officially a monster at the Box Office! Crossed the ₹300 Crore mark in India already. The nostalgia and patriotic vibe are hitting different. Sunny Deol's energy is still unmatched! #sunnydeol #border2review #boxofficeking #indiancinema." Feb 8, 2026 09:29 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer's occupancy details Border 2 recorded an overall 15.88% Hindi occupancy on Saturday. The film opened with a slow 6.13% occupancy during morning shows, which improved to 15.90% in the afternoon and rose further to 18.12% by the evening, before peaking at 23.35% during the night shows. Feb 8, 2026 09:19 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Updates: Sunny Deol's film sees 49.12% growth Trade tracker Sacnilk reported that Border 2 earned Rs 2.85 crore on Day 15 and rose to Rs 4.25 crore on Day 16, marking a growth of 49.12%. Feb 8, 2026 09:17 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 16 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer earns Rs 4.25 cr Trade tracker Sacnilk shared that Sunny Deol's film Border 2 earned around Rs 4.25 crore on February 7.

