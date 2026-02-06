Border 2 box office collection day 14 updates: Sunny Deol-starrer registers lowest single-day collection so far

Border 2 Collection Day 14 Live Updates: The war film is slowing down at the box office.

Border 2 box office collection day 14 updates: The Anurag Singh directorial Border 2 was one of the most anticipated releases of the year, and its opening-day numbers reflected that excitement. However, the film is now showing signs of struggle at the box office. According to industry tracker Sacnilk, the film earned Rs 3.35 cr on Thursday, its lowest single-day collection so far.

Occupancy rates on Day 14 averaged 8.11%, with morning and afternoon shows recording 5.03% and 8.06% respectively. The evening and night shows fared slightly better, achieving occupancy rates of 8.66% and 10.67%.

Story continues below this ad Within its first week, Border 2 collected around Rs 244.97 crore in India, according to the makers. The film’s total domestic collection has now crossed Rs 319 crore. With over 4,200 shows still running across the country, it continues to have the potential for a lucrative weekend at the box office. ALSO READ: Anurag Kashyap, Mira Nair, Nandita Das named in Epstein Files: Why it doesn’t imply misconduct, close allegiance with the sex trafficker Sunny Deol enjoyed a career-defining resurgence with Gadar 2. The film went on to earn Rs 525 crore net in India and Rs 686 crore worldwide. While Border 2 has crossed the Rs 300 crore mark domestically, it appears unlikely to replicate the phenomenal success of Gadar 2. On the other hand, Varun Dhawan’s recent films, such as Sunny Sanskari Ki Tulsi Kumari and Baby John, failed to make a significant mark at the box office. The former earned Rs 61.85 crore net domestically, while Baby John collected Rs 39.5 crore. However, Border 2 has now brought him a much-awaited success. Live Updates Feb 6, 2026 08:37 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Updates Day 14: Sunny Deol wraps week 2 of release Trade site Sacnilk shared that as per their estimates, Border 2 wrapped up Week 2 with a collection of Rs 70 crore, registering a sharp 68.78% drop compared to its massive Week 1 total of Rs 224.25 crore. The decline was on expected lines after a bumper opening week, considering the Republic Day extended weekend. Feb 6, 2026 08:22 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Updates Day 14: Sunny Deol's film drops by 19.28% The downward trend continued for this Sunny Deol-starrer on Day 14 (second Thursday), and with the film earning around ₹3.35 crore, as per rough estimates, the film made a decline of 19.28%. Feb 6, 2026 08:21 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Updates Day 14: Sunny Deol's film makes the lowest so far Trade site Sacnilk shared the early estimates of Border 2 and reported that the film earned Rs 3.35 crore on its 2nd Thursday.

