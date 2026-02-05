Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer witnesses a decline after earning Rs 400 crore worldwide

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 400 crore.
Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Updates: After a good start at the box office, Sunny Deol’s film Border 2 has slowed down during its second week. On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 4 crore at the box office, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 290.75 crore. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.
Border 2 had an overall 8.83% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. While the film saw a steep 74% fall in its collection on Monday, earning Rs 5.75 crore as compared to Sunday’s Rs 22.5 crore, it managed to maintain the same momentum on Tuesday, again earning Rs 5.75 crore. However, the collection saw a decline on Wednesday. As per reports, the worldwide earnings of the movie have reached Rs 411.76 crore.
Border 2 was initially compared to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, and the film also stayed ahead of the Ranveer Singh-starrer in the early days. However, it could not maintain the same momentum and eventually fell behind. Dhurandhar had earned Rs 437.25 crore within 13 days of release, far more than what Border 2 has earned during the same time period.
However, Border 2 has become the highest-grossing film of Varun Dhawan’s career. Varun’s last film, Dilwale, was the highest grosser of his career before Border 2, having earned Rs 148.42 crore in India. For Sunny Deol, his last film Gadar 2, which earned Rs 525.7 crore, remains the highest-grossing film of his career.
Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 also released in theatres. However, the film failed to offer much competition to the Sunny Deol-starrer. It has grossed Rs 23.91 crore within six days of its release.
Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and J.P. Films. It also stars Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Mona Singh in key roles.
