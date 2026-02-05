Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer witnesses a decline after earning Rs 400 crore worldwide

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13: Sunny Deol film crosses Rs 400 crore.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Updates: After a good start at the box office, Sunny Deol’s film Border 2 has slowed down during its second week. On Wednesday, the film minted Rs 4 crore at the box office, bringing its total domestic collection to Rs 290.75 crore. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty and Varun Dhawan in lead roles.

Border 2 had an overall 8.83% Hindi occupancy on Wednesday. While the film saw a steep 74% fall in its collection on Monday, earning Rs 5.75 crore as compared to Sunday’s Rs 22.5 crore, it managed to maintain the same momentum on Tuesday, again earning Rs 5.75 crore. However, the collection saw a decline on Wednesday. As per reports, the worldwide earnings of the movie have reached Rs 411.76 crore.

Story continues below this ad Border 2 was initially compared to Ranveer Singh’s Dhurandhar, and the film also stayed ahead of the Ranveer Singh-starrer in the early days. However, it could not maintain the same momentum and eventually fell behind. Dhurandhar had earned Rs 437.25 crore within 13 days of release, far more than what Border 2 has earned during the same time period. However, Border 2 has become the highest-grossing film of Varun Dhawan’s career. Varun’s last film, Dilwale, was the highest grosser of his career before Border 2, having earned Rs 148.42 crore in India. For Sunny Deol, his last film Gadar 2, which earned Rs 525.7 crore, remains the highest-grossing film of his career. Also Read – Border called the enemy ‘mere bhai’; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema Meanwhile, Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3 also released in theatres. However, the film failed to offer much competition to the Sunny Deol-starrer. It has grossed Rs 23.91 crore within six days of its release. Border 2 is directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and J.P. Films. It also stars Sonam Bajwa, Medha Rana and Mona Singh in key roles. Live Updates Feb 5, 2026 09:34 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Updates: Neeta Mohindra opens up on emotional scene with Diljit Dosanjh Neeta Mohindra portrayed Harbans Kaur Sekhon, the mother of Fg Offr Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon, PVC, played by Diljit Dosanjh in Border 2. In a recent interaction with India.com, the actor was asked about the most emotional moment in the film—when Diljit Dosanjh’s character leaves for war. Crediting the writers for the impact of the scene, Neeta replied, “Uss scene ka poora credit writers ko jata hai bahut, kyunki wo jo likha gaya tha wo itna khubsurti se likha gaya tha, kyunki wo line mujhe mili thi, maine add nahi ki thi ki “Wo bhi apni maaon se jeene ka aashirwad leke aaye honge, janam dene wali maa jeene ka aashirwad de sakti hai marne maarne ka nahi (The entire credit for that scene goes to the writers, because what they wrote was so beautifully written. That line was given to me; I didn't add it myself: "They too must have come into this world with their mothers' blessings to live, because a mother who gives birth can only give the blessing of life, not of death or violence)." .” Feb 5, 2026 09:03 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Updates: Varun Dhawan’s first film to enter Rs 300 crore club Varun Dhawan has joined the likes of Shahid Kapoor, Hrithik Roshan and some of his contemporaries as Border 2 crosses the Rs 300 crore mark at the box office. The war drama marks Varun’s first film to enter the Rs 300 crore club and has also emerged as the highest-grossing film of his career. Feb 5, 2026 08:34 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 13 Updates: Sunny Deol’s film records lowest single-day earnings Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 registered its lowest single-day box office collection on Day 13 since its release on January 3. The film earned Rs 4 crore on Wednesday, and trade analysts expect collections to drop further over the course of the week.

