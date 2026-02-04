Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Updates: Sunny Deol film earns Rs 285 cr, lags behind Dhurandhar

Border 2 box office collection day 12 updates: Border 2 has fared better than recent war films.

Border 2 box office collection day 12 updates: Sunny Deol’s war drama Border 2, which enjoyed a strong start at the box office, has slowed down in its second week as earnings have now fallen to single digits. While it initially surprised both trade and industry insiders with a strong opening and sustained momentum, the film now seems to be losing steam as it approaches its third week. On Tuesday, the film earned Rs 5.75 crore, according to industry tracker Sacnilk, taking its total net domestic collection to Rs 286.75 crore.

Interestingly, even though the makers announced a strategy to boost collections, offering tickets for as low as Rs 149 on Tuesday, it did not have much of an impact on the day’s collection and footfall.

Story continues below this ad Also Read – Border called the enemy ‘mere bhai’; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema While Border 2 has performed decently, it still lags behind Sunny Deol’s last blockbuster, Gadar 2, which had entered the coveted Rs 400 crore club by day 12. For Varun Dhawan, the film has been a much-needed success, as his post-pandemic releases had struggled at the box office. Border 2 has now become his highest grosser. However, the film is still far behind Aditya Dhar’s Dhurandhar, which earned Rs 30 crore on its twelfth day, taking its India net collection to Rs 411 crore. But when compared to other recent war films, Border 2, in it’s 12-day run, has fared better than major tentpoles like Sky Force (Rs 102.95 crore), Fighter (Rs 178.5 crore), and Sam Bahadur (Rs 60.95 crore). It should also be mentioned that film is also facing some competition from Rani Mukerji’s Mardaani 3, which, despite a smaller release, has earned Rs 21.92 crore in five days and continues to perform decently. Now, it remains to be seen whether Border 2, with a worldwide collection close to Rs 392 crore, will enter the Rs 400 crore club globally by the end of this week. Live Updates Feb 4, 2026 08:27 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer's collection so far While the final Day 12 collection figures are still awaited, the makers of Border 2 confirmed earlier that by Day 11, the Sunny Deol–starrer had amassed an impressive Rs 308.41 crore at the India net box office. The film added Rs 6.52 crore on Monday. Feb 4, 2026 08:20 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer's occupancy details Border 2 recorded an overall 15.59% Hindi occupancy on Tuesday, reflecting a steady weekday trend at the box office. On Day 12, the film saw a gradual rise in footfalls as the day progressed, with morning shows at 6.24%, afternoon shows at 14.33%, evening shows improving to 17.61%, and night shows peaking at 24.17%. Feb 4, 2026 08:17 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 12 Updates: Sunny Deol's film maintains weekday momentum As per trade site Sacnilk, the Sunny Deol–starrer saw a sharp fall on Day 11 (second Monday), earning Rs 5.75 crore India net—a drop of 74.44% compared to Sunday collections. However, the film managed to remain steady on Day 12 (second Tuesday), collecting an estimated Rs 5.75 crore again based on rough figures, indicating no decline from the previous day and suggesting consistent performance during the second weekday run.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd