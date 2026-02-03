Border 2 box office collection day 11 updates: Sunny Deol’s war drama records lowest single-day collection, inches close to Rs 400 cr mark

Border 2 box office collection day 11 updates: Sunny Deol's war drama is currently eyeing the Rs 400 crore mark worldwide.

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 11 Update: Sunny Deol’s war drama Border 2 saw an upward trend at the box office during its first four days. However, the momentum slowed after the extended Republic Day weekend. On its second Monday, the film recorded its lowest single-day collection, earning Rs 5.75 crore. Its total domestic collection now stands at Rs 301.89 crore, while worldwide earnings have reached Rs 380.75 crore.

On day 11, overall theatre occupancy of the Border sequel stood at 11.31%, with morning shows registering 5.67%, afternoon shows at 11.94%, evening shows at 13.40%, and night shows at 14.22%. The Mumbai region had 610 shows with an occupancy rate of 11.67%, while the Delhi National Capital Region (NCR) had 1,205 shows with 12.33% occupancy. Evidently, footfall in cinema halls has dipped along with the box office numbers.

Story continues below this ad ALSO READ | Border called the enemy ‘mere bhai’; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema To boost collections, production house T-Series on Monday announced that fans can purchase Border 2 tickets for as low as Rs 149 on Tuesday. A statement from the makers read, “Some stories deserve to be experienced in theatres. Some stories deserve to be honoured and remembered! 🇮🇳 This Tuesday, watch #Border2 starting at only ₹149. Book your tickets now!” Apart from Sunny Deol, Border 2 also features Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Sonam Bajwa, Anya Singh, and Medha Rana in pivotal roles. The war drama has been directed by Anurag Singh, and produced by JP Dutta’s daughter Nidhi Dutta’s JP Films and Bhushan Kumar’s T-Series. Live Updates Feb 3, 2026 09:19 AM IST Border 2 movie day 11 updates: Suniel Shetty is yet to watch Border 2 Ahan Shetty told India Today, "He was so nervous during the screening, he and my sister (Athiya Shetty) both. They just sat outside, and they didn't see the film. But he's going to go see it soon. Athiya wanted to watch it alone, which she did later. I felt like she was taking on more pressure than I was during the release. But yes, everyone really enjoyed it. They were all emotional, and they had a good time." Feb 3, 2026 09:13 AM IST Border 2 box office collection day 11 updates: Border 2 witnessed an occupancy of around 11 percent Border 2 witnessed an overall occupancy of 11.31% on Day 11. The film saw 5.67% occupancy during morning shows, 11.94% occupancy during afternoon shows, 13.4% occupancy during evening shows, 14.22% occupancy during night shows, as per trade tracker Sacnilk. Feb 3, 2026 08:45 AM IST Border 2 box office collection day 11 updates: Border 2 crosses Rs 300 crore mark in India As per the data provided by Sacnilk, Border 2 has earned Rs 281 crore so far. But, as per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, Border 2's domestic collections stood at Rs 301.89 crore after Day 10. Feb 3, 2026 08:28 AM IST Border 2 box office collection day 11 updates: Border 2 collections drop down to single digit Border 2's collections have dropped down to single digit as the film earned Rs 5.75 crore on Day 11, as per industry tracker Sacnilk.

