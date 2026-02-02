Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol’s film sees tremendous growth, but here’s why it’s no Dhurandhar

Border 2 box office collection day 10: Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, has been growing from strength to strength at the domestic box office. It’s the highest grossing Indian film this year, but when compared to the gold standard from last year, Dhurandhar, it pales in comparison. Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas on December 5, 2025, went on to become the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office.

Border 2 vs Dhurandhar opening weekend

Border 2 released last Friday on January 23 ahead of the Republic Holiday on its first Monday. Over its opening weekend (Friday to Sunday), the film amassed Rs 121 crore at the domestic box office, comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone. That was also the case with Dhurandhar, which garnered Rs 103 crore in its first three days, still Rs 18 crore short of what Border 2 did in the same period.