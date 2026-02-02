Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol’s film sees tremendous growth, but here’s why it’s no Dhurandhar

Border 2 box office collection day 10: While Border 2 earned much more than Dhurandhar in its opening weekend at the domestic box office last week, it slowed down in its second weekend. The Sunny Deol-starrer now lags much behind the Ranveer Singh-starrer.

By: Entertainment Desk
3 min readMumbaiFeb 2, 2026 10:34 AM IST
Border 2 vs Dhurandhar box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol's film lags behind Ranveer Singh's.Border 2 vs Dhurandhar box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol's film lags behind Ranveer Singh's.
Make us preferred source on Google

Border 2 box office collection day 10: Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, has been growing from strength to strength at the domestic box office. It’s the highest grossing Indian film this year, but when compared to the gold standard from last year, Dhurandhar, it pales in comparison. Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas on December 5, 2025, went on to become the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office.

Border 2 vs Dhurandhar opening weekend

Border 2 released last Friday on January 23 ahead of the Republic Holiday on its first Monday. Over its opening weekend (Friday to Sunday), the film amassed Rs 121 crore at the domestic box office, comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone. That was also the case with Dhurandhar, which garnered Rs 103 crore in its first three days, still Rs 18 crore short of what Border 2 did in the same period.

Border 2 vs Dhurandhar second weekend

However, tables turned in the second weekend at the domestic box office. Border 2’s weekend 2 total went up to Rs 51 crore. It earned Rs 10.75 crore on Friday (day 8), Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday (day 9), and Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday (day 10). Thus, Border 2’s second weekend saw a 57.75% drop from its opening weekend, as per Sacnilk.

On the other hand, the Ranveer Singh-starrer amassed Rs 81 crore in its second weekend at the domestic box office. The drop was only 21.46% from its opening weekend. Also, it earned Rs 30 crore more than what Border 2 could manage in its second weekend. In fact, Dhurandhar was that rare Indian film that earned more in its second week than its opening week in India.

After earning Rs 207.25 crore in week 1, Dhurandhar picked up even on weekdays and concluded its week 2 at Rs 253.25 crore. While it’s opening week is lower than that of Border 2 (Rs 224.25 crore), its higher momentum is most likely going to result in a higher second opening week than that of the Sunny Deol-starrer.

Border 2 vs Dhurandhar so far

In its first 10 days at the domestic box office, Border 2 has amassed Rs 275.25 crore. It’s much lower than what Dhurandhar managed in the same period. That film crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark and earned Rs 338.75 crore in the same period last year. Like Dhurandhar, Border 2 has also managed to score double digits every day at the India box office.

Also Read — Border 2 box office collection day 10 updates: Sunny Deol film eyes Rs 400 cr mark worldwide

Story continues below this ad

Whether it manages to do so further like Dhurandhar for 28 days is yet to be seen. But given its trajectory, Border 2’s litmus test would arrive today on its second Monday (day 11) at the domestic box office. It’s already facing some competition from another franchise film, Abhiraj Minawala’s cop thriller Mardaani 3, which released this past Friday on January 30. The Rani Mukerji-starrer earned Rs 17.50 crore over its opening weekend in India.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Border 2 vs Border
Grammys 2026: Yungblud poses with Sharon Osbourne; Sabrina Carpenter and Lady Gaga steal the show
The Grammys 2026
Alia on marrying 'secret crush' Ranbir, raising 'little lawyer' Raha: 'He is my safest place'
Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
The 30-stock BSE Sensex fell as low as 2.9% intraday after the announcement before ending at 80,722.94 points, down 1.9% from Friday.
Budget’s STT hike, lack of positive triggers batter stocks
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Why J&K traders are upset with Budget 2026: ‘Allocation doesn’t match losses after Pahalgam attack’
Grammy 2026 Bad Bunny
Grammy Awards 2026 Winners LIVE Updates: Justin Bieber, Sabrina Carpenter, Lady Gaga go head to head
Border 2 vs Border
Border called the enemy 'mere bhai'; Border 2 trades this 90s empathy for modern rage-bait cinema
Snow leopard's habitat in the country ranges across the trans-Himalayan region
Ghosts of the mountains: Rare video of stunning snow leopard family in Ladakh surfaces online; watch
‘Denied elevator’, delivery agent climbs to 6th floor carrying heavy parcel on back
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, union budget
Budget positions India to govern growth with judgement and resilience
Budget
What does this Budget have for individual taxpayers?
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
cloud computing
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
Must Read
Pakistan to boycott T20 World Cup match against India, ICC warns of 'implications'
Wasim Akram India vs pakistan
The defining virtue of Carlos Alcaraz in the Australian Open: Grit more than charisma
Carlos Alcaraz becomes the youngest player to complete career Slam after beating Novak Djokovic in Australian Open 2026 final. (PHOTO: AP)
U-19 World Cup: How India knocked out Pakistan to reach the semifinals, despite not producing their A game
India defeated Pakistan in Under 19 World Cup Super Six game to reach semis. (PHOTO: ICC)
Budget 2026-27: Cloud giants cheer conditional tax-free ride to set up data centres in India
cloud computing
Budget 2026 tech highlights: What govt announced on AI, chips, cloud and data infrastructure
AI
'It’s the placebo effect you pay for': Why this Rs 13,499 air purifier is actually perfect for the ‘sad reality' of NCR homes
Forbes 355 Surround 360° Air Purifier
2026 Grammy Awards: Bold fashion, naked dresses, and political symbols take centerstage on the red carpet
Who Wore What to the Grammys 2026
Advertisement
Feb 02: Latest News
Advertisement