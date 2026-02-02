Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.
Border 2 box office collection day 10: Sunny Deol’s film sees tremendous growth, but here’s why it’s no Dhurandhar
Border 2 box office collection day 10: While Border 2 earned much more than Dhurandhar in its opening weekend at the domestic box office last week, it slowed down in its second weekend. The Sunny Deol-starrer now lags much behind the Ranveer Singh-starrer.
Border 2 box office collection day 10: Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2, starring Sunny Deol, has been growing from strength to strength at the domestic box office. It’s the highest grossing Indian film this year, but when compared to the gold standard from last year, Dhurandhar, it pales in comparison. Aditya Dhar’s period spy thriller Dhurandhar, which released in cinemas on December 5, 2025, went on to become the highest grossing Indian film ever at the domestic box office.
Border 2 vs Dhurandhar opening weekend
Border 2 released last Friday on January 23 ahead of the Republic Holiday on its first Monday. Over its opening weekend (Friday to Sunday), the film amassed Rs 121 crore at the domestic box office, comfortably crossing the Rs 100 crore milestone. That was also the case with Dhurandhar, which garnered Rs 103 crore in its first three days, still Rs 18 crore short of what Border 2 did in the same period.
Border 2 vs Dhurandhar second weekend
However, tables turned in the second weekend at the domestic box office. Border 2’s weekend 2 total went up to Rs 51 crore. It earned Rs 10.75 crore on Friday (day 8), Rs 17.75 crore on Saturday (day 9), and Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday (day 10). Thus, Border 2’s second weekend saw a 57.75% drop from its opening weekend, as per Sacnilk.
On the other hand, the Ranveer Singh-starrer amassed Rs 81 crore in its second weekend at the domestic box office. The drop was only 21.46% from its opening weekend. Also, it earned Rs 30 crore more than what Border 2 could manage in its second weekend. In fact, Dhurandhar was that rare Indian film that earned more in its second week than its opening week in India.
After earning Rs 207.25 crore in week 1, Dhurandhar picked up even on weekdays and concluded its week 2 at Rs 253.25 crore. While it’s opening week is lower than that of Border 2 (Rs 224.25 crore), its higher momentum is most likely going to result in a higher second opening week than that of the Sunny Deol-starrer.
Border 2 vs Dhurandhar so far
In its first 10 days at the domestic box office, Border 2 has amassed Rs 275.25 crore. It’s much lower than what Dhurandhar managed in the same period. That film crossed the coveted Rs 300 crore mark and earned Rs 338.75 crore in the same period last year. Like Dhurandhar, Border 2 has also managed to score double digits every day at the India box office.
Border 2 box office collection day 10 updates: Sunny Deol film eyes Rs 400 cr mark worldwide
Whether it manages to do so further like Dhurandhar for 28 days is yet to be seen. But given its trajectory, Border 2’s litmus test would arrive today on its second Monday (day 11) at the domestic box office. It’s already facing some competition from another franchise film, Abhiraj Minawala’s cop thriller Mardaani 3, which released this past Friday on January 30. The Rani Mukerji-starrer earned Rs 17.50 crore over its opening weekend in India.
