Border 2 box office collection day 10 updates: Sunny Deol film eyes Rs 400 cr mark worldwide

Border 2 box office collection day 10 updates: Sunny Deol film is on a roll at the worldwide box office.

Border 2 box office collection day 10 updates: Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahan Shetty’s film Border 2 opened to strong numbers and recorded its highest single-day collection of Rs 59 crore in India on Republic Day. After this peak, the film witnessed a dip in earnings. However, on Day 10 (the second Sunday), it saw a renewed surge. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Border 2 earned Rs 22.50 crore on Sunday.

So far, the film’s total net collection in India stands at Rs 277 crore, while its gross collection in the country is over Rs 330 crore. Worldwide, Border 2 has earned over Rs 367 crore. According to the makers, the film recorded a net collection of Rs 277.67 crore in India within nine days.

Story continues below this ad WATCH: Sunny Deol cuts cake, dances with team as he celebrates Border 2 crossing Rs 300 crore According to Sacnilk, Border 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 36.64 percent on Sunday across 4,395 shows. Jaipur registered the highest occupancy at 61 percent from 186 shows, followed by Chennai with 43 percent across 81 shows. In Mumbai, the film saw an occupancy of 31 percent from 727 shows, while Delhi NCR recorded 39.50 percent across 1,239 shows. Interestingly, Border 2 has overtaken Dilwale to become Varun Dhawan’s highest-grossing film to date. It has also emerged as Diljit Dosanjh’s highest-grossing film, surpassing Good Newzz, Crew, and Udta Punjab. Directed by Anurag Singh and produced by T-Series and JP Films, Border 2 is the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border. The film also features Medha Rana, Anya Singh, and Sonam Bajwa in key roles. Live Updates Feb 2, 2026 08:20 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Updates: Sunny Deol-starrer gets 26.76% growth Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 witnessed a notable jump at the box office, registering a 26.76% growth on its second Sunday compared to the second Saturday. If early estimates by trade tracking site Sacnilk are to be believed, the film once again benefitted from the weekend surge, reflecting steady audience interest and strong word of mouth even in its second week of release. Feb 2, 2026 08:14 AM IST Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 10 Updates: Sunny Deol's war drama earns over Rs 22.50 Cr on 2nd Sunday Trade site Sacnilk shared that as per their early estimates, Sunny Deol's film Border 2 earned around Rs 22.50 Cr India net on its 10th day for all languages. Border 2 makers shared earlier that by Day 9, Border 2 collected Rs 277.67 crore nett in India.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd