Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: Sunny Deol-Diljit Dosanjh’s war film likely to open at Rs 25 crore

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, seems to have lived up to audience expectations, with many viewers calling it an epic war drama. The film registered Rs 17.5 crore in advance bookings (including blocked seats) and has collected Rs 17.64 crore on its opening day as of 7 PM, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. If the current momentum continues, Border 2 is expected to cross the Rs 25 crore mark on Day 1. Positive word of mouth is also likely to push collections over the weekend, with the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to further boost business. The film is being seen as the first major Hindi release to find strong audience acceptance after the success of Dhurandhar.

As per Sacnilk, Border 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 22.90 percent across nearly 6,000 shows on its opening day. Interestingly, a similar trend was observed during Dhurandhar’s release, which opened at Rs 28 crore with 6,141 shows nationwide and witnessed steady growth driven by strong word of mouth.

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The film is set to become the biggest opener in the careers of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. However, Sunny Deol’s career-best opening remains Gadar 2, which had debuted at Rs 40 crore in India — significantly higher than Border 2’s estimated opening figures.

Meanwhile, the release of Border 2 has impacted the box office run of Dhurandhar. The film managed to earn only Rs 36 lakh on Friday, after collecting Rs 1.1 crore on Thursday. Until recently, the Aditya Dhar directorial had been earning in crores on a daily basis.

It now remains to be seen whether Border 2 can surpass any of the major box office records set by Dhurandhar in the coming days.