Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: Sunny Deol-Diljit Dosanjh’s war film likely to open at Rs 25 crore

Border 2 box office collection Day 1 early update: Check the latest India net figures and early trends from the Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh war epic as it opens strongly at theatres.

google-preferred-btn
Border 2 box office early update. (Photo IMDb)Border 2 box office early update. (Photo IMDb)

Border 2 Box Office Collection Day 1 Early Update: Border 2, the sequel to the 1997 blockbuster Border, seems to have lived up to audience expectations, with many viewers calling it an epic war drama. The film registered Rs 17.5 crore in advance bookings (including blocked seats) and has collected Rs 17.64 crore on its opening day as of 7 PM, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. If the current momentum continues, Border 2 is expected to cross the Rs 25 crore mark on Day 1. Positive word of mouth is also likely to push collections over the weekend, with the Republic Day holiday on Monday expected to further boost business. The film is being seen as the first major Hindi release to find strong audience acceptance after the success of Dhurandhar.

As per Sacnilk, Border 2 recorded an overall occupancy of 22.90 percent across nearly 6,000 shows on its opening day. Interestingly, a similar trend was observed during Dhurandhar’s release, which opened at Rs 28 crore with 6,141 shows nationwide and witnessed steady growth driven by strong word of mouth.

ALSO READ | Border 2 Movie Review, Box Office Collection Day 1 LIVE: War film earns over Rs 16 cr; how Akshaye Khanna, Suniel Shetty appear in Border 2

Directed by Anurag Singh, Border 2 features Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty in lead roles. The film is set to become the biggest opener in the careers of Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty. However, Sunny Deol’s career-best opening remains Gadar 2, which had debuted at Rs 40 crore in India — significantly higher than Border 2’s estimated opening figures.

Meanwhile, the release of Border 2 has impacted the box office run of Dhurandhar. The film managed to earn only Rs 36 lakh on Friday, after collecting Rs 1.1 crore on Thursday. Until recently, the Aditya Dhar directorial had been earning in crores on a daily basis.

ALSO READ | Rs 28 cr budget for Chiranjeevi’s Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu; it earned over Rs 300 cr globally, says director

It now remains to be seen whether Border 2 can surpass any of the major box office records set by Dhurandhar in the coming days.

Click here to follow Screen Digital on YouTube and stay updated with the latest from the world of cinema.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
More Entertainment
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Border 2 review
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
'Sunjay Kapur part of conspiracy to exclude Karisma Kapoor’s kids, mother Rani from will': Sister Mandhira
Sunjay Kapur with kids and sister Mandhira
Rs 28 cr budget for Chiranjeevi's Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu: Director
Mana Shankara Vara Prasad Garu
Advertisement
PHOTOS
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
Inside Nupur Sanon’s wedding: Kriti Sanon waits for the kalira to fall, fans are curious about rumoured beau Kabir Bahia’s mehendi
PHOTOS
In pics: From concept supercars to electronic SUV's: Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025 was all about innovation
In Pics: From Concept Supercars to Electric SUVs – Innovation at Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025
Top Stories
Shashi Tharoor
Miffed with Rahul 'snub', Tharoor ups the ante, skips key AICC meet on Kerala polls
Since the early 2000s, various right-wing groups have been seeking the closure of the mosque, a ban on Friday namaz there, and the installation of a Saraswati idol in the complex.
Saraswati puja, Friday namaz converge at Bhojshala, under shadow of heavy security
Border 2 review
Border 2 movie review: Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan-Diljit Dosanjh film keeps the flag flying high
Rang De Basanti faced censorship troubles, whose parallel can be seen in Jana Nayagan today.
Like Vijay's Jana Nayagan, Rang De Basanti missed release date amid censorship struggles; Rakeysh Omprakash Mehra mortgaged house
Bengauru Rapido Rider owns a 2BHK flat
‘Bengaluru is crazy’: Man shocked to discover his Rapido driver owns a 2BHK flat and works as quality analyst
70 year old man first vlog
‘I don't know how to make a vlog’: Man starts vlogging at 70 to spend time, gets over 31 million views on first reel
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
India bowling vs New zealand
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
Trump is succeeding because of leaders who want to be little Trumps
Trump is succeeding because leaders across the world want to be little Trump
Trump NATO
‘We’ve never got anything out of NATO’: Unpacking Trump’s claims at Davos
Varanasi
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Must Read
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Ishan and Surya back to their blizzarding selves, with fire in their eyes
Ishan
IND vs NZ 2nd T20I: Why does India's bowling look like a tournament-winning unit?
India bowling vs New zealand
Under-19 World Cup: Ayush Mhatre’s form in focus as India face New Zealand in league finale
Ayush Mhatre india vs New Zealand U19 World Cup
Your browser extension may be watching your bank activity: Here’s how to stop it
Browser extensions run quietly in the background, often with access to sensitive user data—making malicious add-ons difficult to detect until damage is done.
Signature is going to be a flagship franchise, will bring Razr Fold to India: Motorola executive
The Signature is Motorola’s first flagship phone designed from the ground up, and the company appears confident it can take on heavyweights, including rivals such as the Galaxy S26 Plus and the iPhone 17.(Image: The Indian Express/ Anuj Bhatia)
Forza Horizon 6 officially announced, heads to Japan in 2026
Forza Horizon 6 is scheduled to launch on May 19, 2026, for Xbox Series X|S and PC through the Microsoft Store and Steam. (Image: Forza)
Varanasi to Rishikesh: 4 Republic Day getaways under ₹10,000 you can still book from Delhi
Varanasi
Advertisement
Jan 23: Latest News
Advertisement