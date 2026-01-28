Border 2 producer Bhushan Kumar backs Diljit Dosanjh over Sardaar Ji 3 controversy: ‘If we start replacing actors for trolls…’

Anurag Singh’s period war drama Border 2 has witnessed a historic start at the domestic box office. While a large part of the credit is being given to the return of Sunny Deol, who was also a part of JP Dutta’s 1997 blockbuster Border, other members of the cast are also getting their due. These include Varun Dhawan as well as Diljit Dosanjh, who plays 1971 Indo-Pak War hero Nirmal Jit Singh Sekhon in the sequel.

Makers defend Diljit Dosanjh

But there was a point last year that there were rumours that Diljit would be dropped from Border 2. Excessive trolling towards the actor when the film was on the floors was believed to be the reason behind producer Bhushan Kumar of T-Series reportedly considering dropping him from the film. However, he maintained that Diljit is a part of Border 2, and has even defended him now after the release of the film.