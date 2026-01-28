Border 2 behind-the-scene clip shows Ahan Shetty’s Navy sequence being shot in a swimming pool; fans react: ‘Itna badha dhoka’

Moviegoers like to consume the behind-the-scenes footage and stories of their favourite films as much as the movies themselves. The clips give an inside look into the making of the spectacle, but they often end up killing the illusion. Something like that is happening with the Anurag Singh directorial Border 2, as clips from its sets have started surfacing online. While many were excited about the footage, many chose to poke fun at the production.

A clip of Ahan Shetty has been going around the internet, where he can be seen standing on the side of a metal structure, which is supposed to mimic a part of a warship. The actor is being prepared for the scene by his makeup artist, who is trying to make his face look bruised and bloody. The real surprise comes later when the camera zooms out, revealing that the water around the ‘ship’ isn’t a natural water body but a swimming pool. The structure that Ahan is standing on isn’t even floating in the pool but being held by the crane.