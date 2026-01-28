Border 2 behind-the-scene clip shows Ahan Shetty’s Navy sequence being shot in a swimming pool; fans react: ‘Itna badha dhoka’

Directed by Anurag Singh, the Sunny Deol-Varun Dhawan starrer Border 2 had sequences involving the Army, Navy and the Air Force.

Border 2Ahan Shetty seen shooting his maritime scenes for Border 2.

Moviegoers like to consume the behind-the-scenes footage and stories of their favourite films as much as the movies themselves. The clips give an inside look into the making of the spectacle, but they often end up killing the illusion. Something like that is happening with the Anurag Singh directorial Border 2, as clips from its sets have started surfacing online. While many were excited about the footage, many chose to poke fun at the production.

A clip of Ahan Shetty has been going around the internet, where he can be seen standing on the side of a metal structure, which is supposed to mimic a part of a warship. The actor is being prepared for the scene by his makeup artist, who is trying to make his face look bruised and bloody. The real surprise comes later when the camera zooms out, revealing that the water around the ‘ship’ isn’t a natural water body but a swimming pool. The structure that Ahan is standing on isn’t even floating in the pool but being held by the crane.

 

ALSO READ: ‘Bhagwan de raha hai, main le raha hoon’: Diljit Dosanjh says didn’t have money to watch Border, now starring in Border 2

This would have gained the makers of the film some points for ingenuity if the visual effects of the film weren’t so highly criticised. The poor quality of the effects has been a recurring factor in the reviews that Border 2 has been getting so far. In another clip, Ahan can be seen playing out the scene where he is thrown violently off the ship gun due to enemy fire. The scale of the shot and the props that have been constructed are commendable, and a huge crew can be seen operating several different cranes and instruments while trying to shoot.

While Ahan just used the heart and the Indian flag emoji under the video, many fans made fun of the clip. One fan wrote, “I never thought that the enemy would attack us in a swimming pool,” while another wrote, “Don’t do all this; you will ruin all the emotions.” A fan of Ahan wrote, “Give my tears back, Ahan Shetty. By the way, loved your acting.”

All in all, despite the shaky reviews and the criticism regarding its visual effects, Border 2 is currently cruising at the box office. The film was released on January 23, and its India net collection has already reached Rs 200 crore. Directed by Anurag Singh, the cast of Border includes Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, Ahan Shetty, Mona Singh, Medha Rana and Anya Singh.

Stunt director Parvez Shaikhh spoke about choreographing action sequence for the film to News 9 Live, “Despite his age, Sunny paaji performed action like he did in his youth. We used body doubles only for a few high-risk blast sequences. Heroes of his generation insist on doing their own action. They don’t throw tantrums. Today’s younger actors tend to play it safe. The dedication and raw energy of the previous generation is not there in today’s generation of actors.” He, however, didn’t handle the ship sequence.

