Border 2 Box office collection prediction: Sunny Deol-starrer to have a Rs 125 cr weekend, sells record 4 lakh tickets

Border 2 Advance Booking and Box Office Report Day 1: Sunny Deol-starrer Border 2 is releasing in the theatres on January 23 and it seems like the sequel to the hit 1997 war drama is all set to make the most out of the first extended weekend of 2026. The film is releasing on a Friday, and with Republic Day on Monday, the film will get four days in the theatres before it witnesses any kind of a slump that is bound to happen with working weekdays. Even before the release day, the film had already made advance sales at the box office of Rs 17.5 crore (with approximately Rs 5 crore in block seats), and it is expected to make Rs 35 crore on its opening day, as per trade tracker Sacnilk.

Border 2 Movie Review LIVE: Read Here

Border 2 Advance Report: Rs 125 cr first weekend

The trade publication also predicted that since this will be an extended weekend with a National Holiday, the film could make Rs 125 crore during its 4-day weekend. If Border 2 manages to achieve that, it will be quite remarkable as Dhurandhar, which is now the biggest Hindi film of all time, made Rs 103 crore during its first weekend (of 3 days). Border 2 is also getting a wide release across the country. As per trade analyst Taran Adarsh, the film has around 4,800 screens across the country, with around 17,000 shows on its first day. Dhurandhar had around 6,000 shows on its first day, with wobbly advance booking numbers.

Border 2’s runtime is 3 hours 19 minutes which might cost the film a few shows in single screen theatres in smaller towns but the success of Dhurandhar and Animal has shown that the film’s runtime is often not the cause for its failure. The film got a U/A certificate from the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC).

Border 2 sells over 4 lakh tickets in advance

Border 2 has a strong recall value, because of the first film’s success, which will certainly make it appealing to older audiences as well, which is probably why it already sold 2.25 lakh tickets on BookMyShow and over 4 lakh tickets all over before its shows begin. BookMyShow reported that the film is selling over 10,000 tickets every hour on Friday morning. Dhurandhar sold around 1.25 lakh tickets before it opened. The film went on to sell 1.3 crore tickets during its lifetime (so far). The advance booking is the same as Sunny Deol’s all-time hit, Gadar 2 enjoyed (Rs 17.5 crore).

Republic Day release and box office records

In the last few years, the Republic Day weekend has become a sought after release window for Bollywood films. In 2023, Shah Rukh Khan’s Pathaan made history even though it released on a Wednesday, a day before the Republic Day, and made Rs 166.75 crore by Friday, and by the time the weekend ended, the SRK-starrer had already made Rs 280.75 crore. Films like Fighter, Padmaavat, Raees, Airlift also released on Republic Day weekend.

Border 2 also stars Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh and Ahan Shetty, and is set during the 1971 India-Pakistan war.