Border 2 actor Paramvir Cheema recalls ‘shivering’ during his scene with Sunny Deol: ‘He is a very big star’

Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty starrer Border 2 has emerged as a hit at the box office, earning over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film also features Paramvir Cheema in a strong supporting role. In a recent conversation with SCREEN, Paramvir opened up about working on the film, revealing that he was initially reluctant to take on the project. He also recalled feeling nervous about sharing screen space with Sunny, Varun and Diljit.

Talking about his initial hesitation to sign Border 2, Paramvir shared, “As an actor, I am always conscious about not getting typecast. I want people to see different versions of me as an actor. I like to be called a versatile actor. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office informing me about the audition for Border 2. My first doubt was that it’s a big cast, will I be seen? I didn’t want to be wasted. The second question was whether they wanted me to tie a turban. Initially, they wanted me to wear the turban. I asked the casting guy if we could skip wearing the turban. He said they will see after the audition. I gave the audition for Border 2 wearing a turban. Later, I was called to Anurag Sir’s office, and he asked me what issue I had with wearing a turban. When I told him my reason, he agreed and asked me if I would be able to speak Haryanvi. We did a reading, he hugged me, and said welcome on board.”