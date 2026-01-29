Border 2 actor Paramvir Cheema recalls ‘shivering’ during his scene with Sunny Deol: ‘He is a very big star’

In an exclusive interview, Border 2 actor Paramvir Cheema said he was initially hesitant to sign the film, fearing he might get 'wasted' in an ensemble cast.

Written by: Nawaz Javed Kochra
5 min readMumbaiJan 29, 2026 08:01 PM IST
Paramvir Cheema on working with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in Border 2Paramvir Cheema recalls working with Sunny Deol and Varun Dhawan in Border 2. (Photos: Paramvir Cheema/Instagram)
Sunny Deol, Varun Dhawan, Diljit Dosanjh, and Ahaan Shetty starrer Border 2 has emerged as a hit at the box office, earning over Rs 300 crore worldwide. The film also features Paramvir Cheema in a strong supporting role. In a recent conversation with SCREEN, Paramvir opened up about working on the film, revealing that he was initially reluctant to take on the project. He also recalled feeling nervous about sharing screen space with Sunny, Varun and Diljit.

Talking about his initial hesitation to sign Border 2, Paramvir shared, “As an actor, I am always conscious about not getting typecast. I want people to see different versions of me as an actor. I like to be called a versatile actor. I got a call from Mukesh Chhabra’s office informing me about the audition for Border 2. My first doubt was that it’s a big cast, will I be seen? I didn’t want to be wasted. The second question was whether they wanted me to tie a turban. Initially, they wanted me to wear the turban. I asked the casting guy if we could skip wearing the turban. He said they will see after the audition. I gave the audition for Border 2 wearing a turban. Later, I was called to Anurag Sir’s office, and he asked me what issue I had with wearing a turban. When I told him my reason, he agreed and asked me if I would be able to speak Haryanvi. We did a reading, he hugged me, and said welcome on board.”

‘I was worried working with Varun Dhawan’

Paramvir Cheema said he was initially stressed about his on-screen dynamic with Varun Dhawan, with whom he shared most of his scenes in Border 2. “Most of my scenes in the film are with Varun, and a few scenes with Sunny Sir. In the beginning, I was a little worried, since Varun is a very big star, his father is a big director, and I didn’t know how he would be on the sets. Because if there was the slightest of friction, it could impact the scenes. But within 2-3 days, we started getting along very well. The ice broke when we started playing cricket. On our off days, we would play cricket in the hotel. His team would call me and ask me to join them. In the beginning, I didn’t go downstairs, so Varun called up one day and requested me to join them,” Paramvir shared.

Also Read: Varun Dhawan reveals he suffered ‘worst’ injury during Border 2 shoot as film crosses Rs 300 cr mark at BO: ‘I smashed my tail bone’

He added, “We used to discuss a lot of things. At that time, Black Warrant had released. He saw the show and liked my work. So he complimented me for that. Even when his wife came on set, he made me meet her. One day, I was doing a scene, and my spot boy told me that Varun was leaving, and he stopped. He came back only to see my scene.”

‘Sunny Deol is very shy’

Paramvir Cheema also reflected on working with Sunny Deol in Border 2, revealing that his hands were shaking during one particular scene. He said, “We have been seeing Sunny Deol for years, and he has a very big aura. There was always that build-up, more like a countdown, that Sunny Sir was going to come on set soon. Sunny Deol is a quiet person; he is very shy. But when you see him on the monitor, that’s when you can feel what Border is all about. I had a scene with him. I had to walk a long distance and hand him the flag, and there was a conversation. My hands were shivering when I entered the scene. I gave him the flag, and after that, I was lost in the scene. I would just recall the dialogue he was speaking in my head.”

Also Read | Suniel Shetty admits he hasn’t watched Ahan Shetty’s Border 2 yet, promises to watch movie after it crosses Rs 500 cr mark worldwide: ‘It is not arrogance…’

Lastly, Paramvir spoke about the challenges of being part of an ensemble cast as a newcomer. He said, “Of course, that fear of standing out in an ensemble is always there. When you work with such big actors, you know that people will come to watch them. So the challenge is how to leave an impact on the audience. There is no point if I do a part and not even get noticed in it.”

