Boney Kapoor was paid for hair transplant, reveal Janhvi and Arjun on Koffee With Karan

Boney Kapoor made headlines in 2024 after undergoing a hair transplant that dramatically transformed his appearance. Now, his children, Janhvi Kapoor and Arjun Kapoor, have revealed an interesting detail about the procedure: the film producer was reportedly paid to get the hair transplant done.

The revelation came during the latest episode of Koffee With Karan, when host Karan Johar asked Janhvi, as part of the rapid-fire round, to share an entertaining rumour about her father that she would like to spread.

Janhvi Kapoor was quick with her response. “That he didn’t get a hair transplant done. And he grew his hair by concentrating,” she quipped. Arjun, who was also part of the conversation, burst out laughing and added, “But if you roam around, you wouldn’t believe it.”

Story continues below. Subscribe to see fewer ads.

Janhvi then turned to her brother and asked, “Have you seen dad’s banners?” “That’s called marketing,” Arjun replied.

Karan Johat then joined the conversation, saying, “I forgot to talk about Boney Ji’s makeover.” That prompted Janhvi Kapoor to make the revelation. “Can I tell you that he has been paid to get a hair transplant?” A surprised Karan asked, “What, he got paid?” Both Janhvi and Arjun Kapoor answered in the affirmative.

Clarifying her statement, Janhvi added, “He has not paid to get a hair transplant. He has gotten paid.” Varun Dhawan, who was also part of the conversation, complimented the producer, saying, “But his hair looks amazing.”

Still trying to process the revelation, Karan asked, “So he is paid, that’s why he is smashed all over the city?” Once again, both Janhvi and Arjun confirmed it.

Story continues below this ad

Janhvi then revealed that more promotional material featuring her father was on the way. “There are more coming. I have got an approval of five more banners of him looking in the mirror without hair, sad, and with hair, happy,” she said, leaving everyone in splits.

Boney Kapoor’s hair transplant transformation

Boney Kapoor first grabbed attention when he travelled to Hyderabad for the inauguration of a hair transplant clinic in 2024. Soon afterwards, a video showing his hair transformation surfaced online, in which he spoke about the clinic, Eugenix, and its role in his hair transplant procedure.

The producer later opened up about his decision to undergo the procedure and his weight-loss journey.

Speaking at a press conference organised by the clinic, Boney recalled how his late wife, Sridevi, had encouraged him to lose weight before addressing his hair loss.

Story continues below this ad

ALSO READ | Madhubala, Dilip Kumar buried 10 metres apart; she couldn’t forget him after marrying Kishore Kumar

“My wife Sri used to tell me, ‘Boney, first lose weight, then you can fix your hair.’ Later, some people told me bald people are often lucky. They gave examples of Yash Chopra. They would say, ‘Look, Yash Chopra is also bald but so rich.’ So I fell for this and remained bald for quite some time. Finally, one day, I was convinced to get a hair transplant. In three days, they planted almost 6,000 hair,” he said.

Boney Kapoor also revealed that he had recommended the procedure to actor Akshaye Khanna after seeing the results.

“After seeing the results, I even suggested it to Akshaye Khanna. People are often scared about the pain, but trust me, it’s not that bad,” he added.

Story continues below this ad

Boney Kapoor lost 14 kg before his hair transplant

During the same press conference, Boney Kapoor revealed that he had lost more than 14 kg while preparing for the procedure.

“During the process, I remembered my wife’s advice, who wanted me to lose weight before the hair transplant, so I went on a diet and lost about 14 kg, and now I am in better shape. It’s hard for me to exercise, but yet, after I shed some weight, I went to the doctor for a hair transplant,” he said.

The producer also joked that Sridevi had been apprehensive about his decision, believing that he might become even better-looking after the procedure.

However, in a separate interview with Chandra Kochhar, Boney Kapoor recalled how Sridevi had encouraged him to explore the possibility of a hair transplant much earlier.

Story continues below this ad

“When Sri was there, she was after me and took me to the hospital once for donor hair. I used to think at that time, ‘When I have Sri with me, why do I need to put hair? I won’t get a more beautiful girl than her,’” he said.