Boney Kapoor’s throwback photo with Sridevi has them gazing lovingly into each other’s eyes

Boney Kapoor remembered his late wife Sridevi on Saturday in an emotional social media post. He shared a photo of them eating ice cream bars on his Instagram profile. In the caption, Boney joked that while both loved eating desserts, she knew how to eat in moderation, but he did not.

“We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have & me no control 😌” he wrote in the caption.

Often referred to as the “first female superstar” of Indian cinema, Sridevi died of “accidental drowning” in a Dubai hotel in 2018. While Mom was her last movie as a lead actor, her last onscreen appearance was in SRK’s Zero posthumously.

She is remembered for her illustrious career in Hindi and Tamil film industries. In a career spanning nearly five decades, Sridevi left an indelible mark on the silver screen.

Boney Kapoor’s upcoming production Valimai, starring Ajith, which was set to release during Pongal, has now been postponed due to the rising Covid-19 cases.

Boney took to his social media accounts and said in a statement, “Audiences and fans have always been the source of our felicity. Their unconditional support and love during the hard times, instilled vital hopes in us to face the hardships, and successfully complete our dream project. All that we desired during every single moment was to see them cheerful and happy in the cinema halls. At the same time, the safety and well-being of our audiences has always been at the forefront of all our decisions. Given the steep rise in Covid infections across the globe, and abiding by the regulations of the authorities, we have decided to postpone the release of our film ‘Valimai’ until the situation normalises. Get vaccinated, wear a mask and stay safe. See you in theatres very soon!”