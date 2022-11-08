Boney Kapoor takes a dig at actors who commit only ’25 days’ to a film, but charge full salaries: ‘The thought process is dishonest’

Film producer Boney Kapoor unleashed a passionate rant against ‘dishonest’ actors who mount projects as per their convenience, without any thought about the level of commitment different films need. In an appearance on The Kapil Sharma Show alongside his daughter, actor Janhvi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor said that he doesn’t want to name anybody, but said that films cant be successful if the thought process, ‘from the first moment’, is dishonest.

He said, “These days, there are some heroes who select films in which they have to work for only 25 days, but get paid their full quote. The intention right from the beginning is wrong. I don’t want to name the actors, but there are quite a few actors… They weigh projects on the basis of how many days they’ll have to commit.”

As Boney Kapoor continued his rant, Janhvi sat beside him in silence. He added, “Their entire set up is based on convenience. The heroine must be available, the director must be available. How will the film turn out any good? From the first moment, the thought process is dishonest. Until the time people aren’t honest, regardless of whether they’re an actor or a director or a producer, movies will not work.”

The clip from The Kapil Sharma Show was shared on Reddit, where people tried to guess who the producer was talking about. “I think he’s right about actors, most likely referring to Akki here, who are just spitting out meaningless movies several times a year. I’m like 15 Akki movies behind but don’t think I’m missing anything,” one person wrote in the comments section. Another person added, “I think it’s Akshay he’s talking about. I guess the ’25 din’ is a nod to his famous dialogue ’25 din mein paisa double’. And when Kapil started with ‘Aaj kal toh movie nahi project bante hai, movie rights itne ke bik jayenge, music rights itne ke…’ I thought it was a nod to Brahmastra or BB2.”

Others said that Boney himself is a part of the problem. “This guy is literally surviving on remakes for decades… Importing South remakes to Bollywood and now by even exporting bollywood remakes to south… And he’s speaking about sincerity and easy bucks,” one person wrote, while another person pointed out that he has cast his own children in his films.

Boney’s most recent production is the survival thriller Mili, which debuted to moderately positive response last week, but failed to perform at the box office. Meanwhile, Akshay has starred in four theatrical flops in 2022 alone, not counting the direct-to-streaming release Cuttputlli. In an interview with The Times of India, he responded to criticism about a perceived lack of commitment by saying that an eight-hour shift for him is the equivalent of ’14-15 hours of any other star’.