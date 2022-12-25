scorecardresearch
Sunday, Dec 25, 2022

Boney Kapoor strikes a pose with Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, leaves him blushing

At Anil Kapoor's 66th birthday bash, Janhvi Kapoor was joined by her rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya.

janhvi kapoor, shikhar pahariyaJanhvi Kapoor and shikhar Pahariya were spotted leaving Anil Kapoor's birthday bash. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)
Listen to this article
0:00/0:00

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is now  rumoured to be dating her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, was spotted leaving Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash with Shikhar last night. Janhvi, who arrived alone, left with Shikhar and the latter was also clicked while posing with Boney Kapoor. 

(Photo: Varinder Chawla)

In the photos and videos doing rounds on the internet, Boney is seen posing with Shikhar with his arm on his shoulder. Shikhar is seen blushing as he struck some poses with Boney. Janhvi arrived in a sparkly silver dress as she quickly posed for the paps before joining the birthday bash. Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Farah Khan among others were also in attendance. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by @varindertchawla

Janhvi was rumoured to be dating Shikhar after fans speculated  that the couple was vacationing in the Maldives. For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde.  On the show Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar had revealed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan dated the ‘Pahariya brothers’ in the past. “I remember that you both have dated siblings before, “ he said. 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

Janhvi was also linked her childhood bestfriend Akshat Rajan. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi addressed the rumours and opening up about the worst thing she ever read on the internet about her, she said, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him. None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
A prematurely locked up House, a political yatra that stops short
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
SIP outflows: Investors redeem over Rs 22,000 crore in 3 months
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In this Class 5 maths lessons, how numbers start to add up to hope
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries
In Birbhum village, a ‘suicide’ reopens old scars, rivalries

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in the movie Mili, which was the remake of the Malayalam film Helen. 

First published on: 25-12-2022 at 07:12:22 pm
Next Story

Indian cuisine ranked fifth-best in the world; global list features culinary items like butter chicken, paneer tikka

Christmas Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Palak Tiwari Christmas photos
Palak Tiwari’s ‘Christmas mood’ photo dump features mom Shweta Tiwari, brother Reyansh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 25: Latest News
Advertisement
close