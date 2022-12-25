Boney Kapoor strikes a pose with Janhvi Kapoor’s rumoured boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, leaves him blushing

Bollywood actor Janhvi Kapoor, who is now rumoured to be dating her ex-boyfriend Shikhar Pahariya, was spotted leaving Anil Kapoor’s birthday bash with Shikhar last night. Janhvi, who arrived alone, left with Shikhar and the latter was also clicked while posing with Boney Kapoor.

In the photos and videos doing rounds on the internet, Boney is seen posing with Shikhar with his arm on his shoulder. Shikhar is seen blushing as he struck some poses with Boney. Janhvi arrived in a sparkly silver dress as she quickly posed for the paps before joining the birthday bash. Khushi Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor and Farah Khan among others were also in attendance.

Janhvi was rumoured to be dating Shikhar after fans speculated that the couple was vacationing in the Maldives. For the unversed, Shikhar is the grandson of former Maharashtra chief minister Sushilkumar Shinde. On the show Koffee With Karan season 7, Karan Johar had revealed that Janhvi and Sara Ali Khan dated the ‘Pahariya brothers’ in the past. “I remember that you both have dated siblings before, “ he said.

Janhvi was also linked her childhood bestfriend Akshat Rajan. In an interview with Bollywood Bubble, Janhvi addressed the rumours and opening up about the worst thing she ever read on the internet about her, she said, “That I was dating Akshat Rajan, who is my childhood best friend, and then I broke up with him and now Khushi is dating him. None of us ever dated him. He has just been our bestest friend since we were babies.”

On the work front, Janhvi was recently seen in the movie Mili, which was the remake of the Malayalam film Helen.