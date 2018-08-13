Boney Kapoor: I fell in love with Sridevi when I saw her for the first time

Boney Kapoor was in New Delhi for an event held by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in honour of Sridevi. (Photo: APH Images) Boney Kapoor was in New Delhi for an event held by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting in honour of Sridevi. (Photo: APH Images)

Boney Kapoor, along with his daughters Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor, attended a retrospective on Sridevi organised by the Films Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. The event was an emotional affair with Janhvi breaking down at one point. At the event, filmmaker Boney was asked questions about his late wife and her craft.

“Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with. She is with me, in my memories. With my children,” Boney told reporters. The filmmaker also opened up about how he first fell for Sridevi. He said, “I fell in love with her when I saw her for the first time on the screen. It was one-sided love since the beginning. I chased her in the sense that I went to Chennai to sign her but unfortunately, she was not available at that time. I was in awe of her, her work.”

Boney Kapoor said that Sridevi was extremely dedicated to her passion, which she pursued till her last breath. The producer said that the actor was unable to complete her education as she had been in front of the screen since she was a child. Boney also added that Sridevi deserves every accolade that has been bestowed upon her.

An emotional Janhvi Kapoor at the event held in New Delhi by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Photo: APH Images) An emotional Janhvi Kapoor at the event held in New Delhi by the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting (Photo: APH Images)

Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Amar Singh and Janhvi Kapoor at the event (Photo: APH Images) Khushi Kapoor, Boney Kapoor, Amar Singh and Janhvi Kapoor at the event (Photo: APH Images)

Boney Kapoor opened up about how he fell head over heels for Sridevi (Photo: APH Images) Boney Kapoor opened up about how he fell head over heels for Sridevi (Photo: APH Images)

Janhvi Kapoor at the event held in Sridevi’s honour by the I&B ministry (Photo: APH Images) Janhvi Kapoor at the event held in Sridevi’s honour by the I&B ministry (Photo: APH Images)

“She couldn’t complete her schooling. She couldn’t go to college because she was so involved in her work and she was continuously working, so obviously this will resonate throughout the world. And rightly so. She deserves every bit of the recognition, respect and the tributes which are being paid to her all across the globe,” Boney said at the event.

At the event, Boney Kapoor was also asked who he would cast as Sridevi if he ever made her biopic, to which a sombre Boney responded with “Main ab tak waha pahucha nahi hoon” (I haven’t reached that stage yet).

Sridevi passed away on February 24, 2018 in Dubai.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd