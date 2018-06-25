IIFA Awards 2018: An emotional Boney Kapoor receives Sridevi’s award

IIFA Awards 2018: Boney Kapoor collected Sridevi’s IIFA award. IIFA Awards 2018: Boney Kapoor collected Sridevi’s IIFA award.

At the recently held IIFA Awards ceremony in Bangkok, the late Sridevi was honoured for her performance in MOM. The award was received by Sridevi’s husband Boney Kapoor. It was presented to Boney by his brother Anil Kapoor, who embraced the filmmaker while presenting him with the trophy.

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2018 performances: From Rekha’s ‘Salaam-e-Ishq’ to Karan Johar’s impromptu ‘Shava Shava’

Boney Kapoor was obviously quite emotional as he received the IIFA award on behalf of his late wife. His son Arjun Kapoor was by his side.

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2018: Winners, performances and everything else you need to know

“I dedicate this award to the entire team of MOM. I have mixed emotions today. I miss her every minute and second of my life. I still feel she is around here. I want you all to support Janhvi like you supported her mother,” IANS quoted Boney Kapoor as saying.

Nawazuddin Siddiqui, who received the Best Supporting Actor – Male award for his performance in MOM, dedicated his win to Sridevi. “It was once in a lifetime opportunity to work with the first female superstar Sridevi and I dedicate my award as a tribute to her,” Siddiqui tweeted on Monday.

Also Read | IIFA Awards 2018 Highlights: Tumhari Sulu, Sridevi and Irrfan Khan win big

PHOTOS: IIFA Awards 2018: Tumhari Sulu declared Best Picture, Ranbir Kapoor’s performance and more

Sridevi’s eldest daughter Janhvi Kapoor is all set to make her debut in the film industry with the Sairat remake, Dhadak. Produced by Dharma Productions, Dhadak also stars Ishaan Khatter in the lead. The film has been directed by Shashank Khaitan, who has earlier helmed films like Humpty Sharma Ki Dulhania and its sequel Badrinath Ki Dulhania.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd