Boney Kapoor shares throwback photo of Sridevi with his name written on her back

Producer Boney Kapoor posted a throwback picture of his late wife Sridevi on Instagram. In the picture, Boney’s name, written with vermillion, can be seen on Sridevi’s back.

Boney captioned the photo, “In Lucknow celebrating one of the festivities of Durga Puja at Sahara Sahar in year 2012.” Fans flooded the photo with hearts and their own remembrances of Sridevi, expressing how difficult it was for them to come to terms with the fact that she was no more.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018. Last week, Boney posted a throwback picture with Sridevi, in which the couple was seen enjoying ice-cream together. He captioned the photo, “We both had a sweet tooth, she had control of how much to have & me no control.”

Boney Kapoor was married to Mona Shourie till 1996. They had two children, Arjun and Anshula Kapoor. Boney then married Sridevi in 1996, and the couple have two daughters, Janhvi and Khushi. Sridevi died in 2018 just months before Janhvi’s Bollywood debut film, Dhadak.

During India Today Woman’s Summit in 2013, Boney had opened up about their love story, and how he fell for her despite being married to Mona Shourie. He was bowled over by her performance in Solva Sawan, and decided to cast her in Mr India. He did everything to make sure she was comfortable on sets and gave her the best costumes. “In fact, I had confessed to my ex-wife that I’m in love with her. I couldn’t hold myself back,” he said. After seeing his persistence, Sridevi realised he was sincere and wasn’t looking for a fling. “Somehow, things fell into place,” Boney had said.