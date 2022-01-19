Boney Kapoor shares moments from Mr India, fans remember ‘queen of hearts’ Sridevi

Producer Boney Kapoor on Wednesday made fans nostalgic as he shared moments from the making of his popular film Mr India. “It was this day in 1985 that we started shooting for Mr India, sharing some moments from the making of the film,” he shared on Instagram. The video featured photos from the set of the film. As soon as he shared the video, fashion designer Manish Malhotra was the first one to drop a comment, calling the movie a “Super film.” While some fans tagged Mr India as the “best kids movie of Indian cinema,” others remembered the legendary late actor Sridevi, who passed away in 2018.

“My MOST MOST MOST favourite Sridevi movie. Hands Down! Reason…. 1. I became her fan after watching Mr India 2. The film is not one of the but THE BEST kids movie of Indian cinema,” an Instagram user mentioned, while another comment read, “We miss u sri devi queen of millions heart.” “Gosh the treasure trove of @sridevi.kapoor pics,” a fan mentioned in the comments.

Mr India starred Sridevi along with Anil Kapoor. Late actor Amrish Puri played the antagonist, the iconic character of Mogambo. Interestingly, Anupam Kher was offered the part. But he was replaced within a couple of months.

In an old interview with IANS, Kher recalled that he didn’t feel disheartened about losing the opportunity to feature in the film because “when I watched Mr. India and saw Amrishji’s work as Mogambo then, I thought that makers of the film took the right decision by casting him in their film.”

Even Boney Kapoor thought that the casting of the legendary actor “was a masterstoke.” In 2019, Kapoor told Mid-Day that Puri “brought the character alive.” He added, “While Sri was considered a glamorous star earlier, the audiences’ perception of her changed after Mr India – then on, she was seen as a powerful actress. Anil too became more legitimate a performer with the film.”

The talks of rebooting Mr India or creating a franchise of the film has always been doing rounds. In fact, in 2020, Ali Abbas Zafar announced that he has been roped in to write and helm Mr India trilogy being produced by Zee Studios. “Excited to partner with @ZeeStudios_ for an epic trilogy #MrIndia! It is a huge responsibility to carry forward an iconic character loved by everyone. Currently, working on the script, no actor has been locked till now. Once we lock the first draft of the script, casting begins!” he had tweeted. Even Boney Kapoor had said that he wants to continue the legacy of Mr India in the memory of his wife, Sridevi.

Interestingly, even Sridevi was of the opinion that there should be a sequel to Mr India and it should be made by Boney Kapoor.

In an interview taken in 2017, Sridevi told Bombay Times that she would love to make Mr India 2. “It is too early to talk about it, but Mr India 2 is definitely on, because wherever we go, we are always asked about it, and it’s very rare to see such eagerness for a sequel. Mr India 2 will happen… I want Boneyji to make it. And I think he will do it,” she had said.

Mr India released in 1987 and went on to garner both critical and commercial acclaim. It earned a whopping 100 million rupees against its 38 million budget, making it the second-highest grossing feature of the year. Mr. India, which is considered a classic in today’s day and age, had also spawned multiple remakes — En Rathathin Rathame (1989) in Tamil and Jai Karnataka in Kannada, which had released subsequently.

Written by Salim-Javed, Mr. India was bankrolled by Boney and Surinder Kapoor.