Boney Kapoor shares feedback about Khushi Kapoor’s performance in The Archies, talks about his debut as an actor: ‘Only the cast knows…’

Boney Kapoor’s youngest daughter Khushi Kapoor is all set to make her acting debut with The Archies. The proud father has now spoken about how he could only see the ‘good points’ and had no critical feedback to share with her.

“When the teaser came out which Zoya (Akhtar) refers to as a ‘sizzler’, all three of us (Jahnvi Kapoor, Khushi and him) again sat down and we enjoyed watching it. There was nothing to criticise as it was amazing and we discussed the good points as those were the only things I could see. The same happens when I see Janhvi’s films,” he told News18.

The producer-director also shared that Khushi too doesn’t discuss work or share her input when it comes to Janhvi’s work. As readers would know, Boney too is making his acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s film. Talking about his daughters’ feedback on his work, he shared, “No one has seen my film except for me. Only the cast and the crew knows what I have done. But a lot of Janhvi’s films have released and we have spoken about work and discussed quite a few things but Khushi never participates.”

Further talking about his children — Janhvi, Khushi, Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, the filmmaker shared that while they all have a busy schedule, he makes it a point to stay in touch with them. He added that Arjun and Anshula are abroad at present but they try to connect and speak to each other every day. He added that interacting with his children is probably the only joy left in his life. “And I am blessed that all of them love me more than what I hoped for,” he added.

Boney Kapoor is now gearing up for his next production Mili, which features Janhvi Kapoor in the lead role. The happy father mentioned how, thanks to the film, they got to spend a lot of time together.