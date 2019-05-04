Boney Kapoor says it’s impossible for him to not miss Sridevi

Boney Kapoor gets emotional every time he is asked about his late wife Sridevi. Recently, on Komal Nahta’s talk show, Komal Nahta Aur Ek Kahani, the filmmaker shared how he is still trying to come to terms with the grave loss.

Sridevi passed away in February 2018 after suffering a cardiac arrest. She was 54. The late actor was in Dubai with Kapoor and their younger daughter Khushi at the time of her death. Her sudden demise shocked the entire Indian film industry.

As Nahta asked if there’s is a moment when Kapoor doesn’t miss Sridevi, the film producer replied, “Namumkin Hai (It’s impossible).” He was seen in tears as he said this.

Nahta also asked Kapoor about one of his wrong financial decisions to which he said, “If someone will understand me, then they will know it’s not like I lost the money in a bet. I do realise I made a mistake. But if you have support at home and by that support I mean wife, then with that support you can win anything in life.”

Why did ostentatious producer Boney Kapoor @BoneyKapoor get emotional on Komal Nahta Aur Ek Kahani? See for yourself in this trailer and then on the show on Sunday, May 5, 1 p.m. on Tata Sky’s Classic Cinema channel (no. 318). @Subhash_somani @PRIYANKAAWASTHY@sukrit_banerjee pic.twitter.com/ucD9o03ZHr — Komal Nahta (@KomalNahta) May 3, 2019

Earlier, at an event in New Delhi organised by the Films Division of Ministry of Information and Broadcasting, Boney Kapoor was asked questions about the Chandni of Bollywood. There, he said, “Today this vacuum, this void cannot be replaced but the good wishes and the goodwill that she has left behind is something that we can live with. She is with me, in my memories. With my children. I feel the loss of her every second of my life, not just me even my children do. This is something that we have to live with. Unfortunately, she was snatched away from us sooner than anybody expected.”

During the interaction, Nahta also asked Kapoor why he didn’t try his luck in acting as he was “slim and trim” to which Kapoor responded by saying, “I am still tall and trim.”