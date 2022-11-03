scorecardresearch
Thursday, Nov 03, 2022

Boney Kapoor says he is Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘biggest fan’: ‘I felt like the king of the world when meri Janhvi mujhe mili’

Boney Kapoor is the co-producer of Janhvi Kapoor's upcoming film Mili. The movie will hit theatres on November 4.

sridevi, JanhvI Kapoor, boney kapoorSridevi and Boney Kapoor's daughter JanhvI Kapoor will next be seen in Mili.

Producer Boney Kapoor, who collaborated with daughter Janhvi Kapoor for the film Mili, got emotional on social media and said that he is Janhvi’s “biggest fan”. Boney said that he felt like the king of the world when Janhvi entered his life.

He posted a throwback picture featuring Sridevi, Janhvi and himself and wrote, “I felt like the king of the world when meri Janhvi mujhe ‘mili’. When I first saw her, I knew without a doubt that she would make me proud. I am easily her biggest fan!”

Boney further wrote, “I am sure many more fathers have memories like mine! Proud Fathers For Daughters is back after two years exactly for our kind of fathers! Let’s begin this from beginning & share your fist picture of when aapki #NanhiKali aapse first time ‘Mili’. Also, do register to get a fantastic picture with her, all for many more Nanhi Kali’s goal of girls’ education. Every girl deserves to know that she matters.”

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Talking about working with her father Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor had told News18, “Mili helped us spend a lot of time. The thing is I had got so used to being around him all the time during the lockdown. But before that and since I started working, we didn’t really get the time to spend together.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...Premium
CEA Anantha Nageswaran: ‘It’s a story of the dollar’s strength. It’s not...
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 electionPremium
The US midterms primer: All you need to know about the November 8 election
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clockPremium
Draft telecom Bill: A move that turns back the clock
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...Premium
UPSC Key- November 2, 2022: Why you should read ‘Hindus as Minority’ or ‘...
Photo: Varinder Chawla

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The movie, also starring Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal, will hit theatres on November 4.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 03-11-2022 at 03:23:11 pm
Next Story

Kerala Guv accuses CMO of ‘patronising smuggling’: Meet Arif Mohammed Khan, known for candour and controversy

Explained Today | Make sense of the news with our daily explainers on a range of topics
Read Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Hansika Motwani
Ahead of Hansika Motwani-Sohail Kathuria wedding, everything you need to know
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Nov 03: Latest News
Advertisement