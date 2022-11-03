Boney Kapoor says he is Janhvi Kapoor’s ‘biggest fan’: ‘I felt like the king of the world when meri Janhvi mujhe mili’

Producer Boney Kapoor, who collaborated with daughter Janhvi Kapoor for the film Mili, got emotional on social media and said that he is Janhvi’s “biggest fan”. Boney said that he felt like the king of the world when Janhvi entered his life.

He posted a throwback picture featuring Sridevi, Janhvi and himself and wrote, “I felt like the king of the world when meri Janhvi mujhe ‘mili’. When I first saw her, I knew without a doubt that she would make me proud. I am easily her biggest fan!”

Boney further wrote, “I am sure many more fathers have memories like mine! Proud Fathers For Daughters is back after two years exactly for our kind of fathers! Let’s begin this from beginning & share your fist picture of when aapki #NanhiKali aapse first time ‘Mili’. Also, do register to get a fantastic picture with her, all for many more Nanhi Kali’s goal of girls’ education. Every girl deserves to know that she matters.”

Talking about working with her father Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor had told News18, “Mili helped us spend a lot of time. The thing is I had got so used to being around him all the time during the lockdown. But before that and since I started working, we didn’t really get the time to spend together.”

Photo: Varinder Chawla Photo: Varinder Chawla

Helmed by Mathukutty Xavier, Mili is the Hindi remake of the Malayalam film Helen. The movie, also starring Manoj Pahwa and Sunny Kaushal, will hit theatres on November 4.