Sunday, Oct 30, 2022

Boney Kapoor with daughter Janhvi Kapoor, jokes ‘bhai-behen lag rahe hai na’

Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were all smiles as they posed for the cameras. Boney is producing Janhvi's upcoming film Mili.

boney kapoor, janhvi kapoorJanhvi Kapoor will next be seen in Mili. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Father-daughter duo Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor, who are collaborating for the upcoming film Mili, were spotted having some fun with the paparazzi as they posed for the cameras. While Janhvi looked gorgeous in a traditional attire, Boney stole the spotlight when he asked, “Bhai-behen lag rahe hai na (Aren’t we looking like brother and sister)?”

Janhvi helped Boney with his jacket before the duo posed for the cameras. They were snapped on the sets of The Kapil Sharma Show. The fans in the comment section loved Boney’s humour and said that the producer is ‘very funny.’ 

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

After producing various films, Boney is all set to make his acting debut in Luv Ranjan’s next. Speaking of his debut, Boney said in an interview with India Today, “Initially, when Luv (Ranjan) offered me the film, I was reluctant to do it. Thanks to my son, my daughters and my brother Sanjay Kapoor, they pushed me into it. And for me, when I got into it, the high was that I am getting to work with a unit that has great actors – Ranbir Kapoor, Shraddha Kapoor and Dimple Kapadia.”

He the added, “But the other high was that, in real life, Sridevi was my wife and in reel life, I was getting to play Dimple’s husband. That was another high. When we were young, Dimple was the heartthrob of all the youngsters around. To get to play her husband was also a high.”

As for Janhvi, the actor is all set for her upcoming movie Mili which is a remake of Malayalam film Helen. 

First published on: 30-10-2022 at 08:23:07 pm
