Boney Kapoor on Maidaan’s clash with SS Rajamouli’s RRR: ‘Almost like stabbing Ajay Devgn in the back’

RRR and Maidaan will head to the theaters during Dussehra.

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor has opened up about the clash between Maidaan and RRR, both starring Ajay Devgn, during the Dussehra weekend in October. While Kapoor’s production venture Maidaan has been directed by Amit Sharma, magnum opus Roudram Ranam Rudhiram (RRR) marks SS Rajamouli’s next after Baahubali.

When asked about the two films arriving on the same weekend, Boney Kapoor told Pinkvilla, “We will see how it pans out.”

He added, “It was unethical for those people to announce on the same day, despite the same actor being the main lead of my film and one of the heroes of their film. I would take this to my grave, and it’s almost like stabbing on the back of the hero.”

When SS Rajamouli announced that RRR would release on the same weekend as Maidaan, producer Boney Kapoor had lashed out at him and alleged a lack of camaraderie among Indian filmmakers. He however said he was proud of Maidaan, calling it another jewel in Ajay Devgn’s cap.

“I am happy with the way the film has shaped up, in-fact, I think, this will be among the jewels in Ajay Devgn’s cap. I have been lucky to be associated with the film, and this will be a jewel for everyone involved. Amit (Sharma, director) has done a fantastic job and it would be rated among the better films made in our country. When the film releases, every Indian would be proud,” Kapoor concluded in the same interview.

Maidaan is a multi-starrer sports film based on the golden era of Indian football (1952–62), highlighting the heroic work of Syed Abdul Rahim.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor has Thala Ajith starrer Valimai and Vakeel Saab, fronted by Pawan Kalyan, as his other productions. The films are Tamil and Telugu remakes of Bollywood hit Pink, which starred Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee Pannu in the lead role.