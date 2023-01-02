Boney Kapoor on Love Today’s Hindi remake: ‘Have not acquired the remake rights, all such reports are baseless and fake’

A few reports recently suggested that Boney Kapoor had acquired the Hindi remake rights of hit Tamil film Love Today. The reports also said that Boney had roped in Varun Dhawan to play the lead role in the remake, which will be helmed by David Dhawan. The producer on Monday took to Twitter to respond to the reports and said that he has “not acquired the remake rights” of Love Today.

Boney tweeted, “Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today. All such reports on social media are baseless and fake.”

Love Today is a romantic comedy, directed by and starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role. The movie, also starring Ivana, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj and Radikaa Sarathkumar, follows the madness after a couple exchanges their mobile phones. After its success in Tamil Nadu, the film was dubbed and released in Telugu.

In his review of Love Today, Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar wrote, “Love Today may want to be modern at its heart, but there’s a Boomer-ish vibe that seems to be at the core of it. A case in point is the characterizations of Revi and Mammakutty. Though the film pretends to be accepting of the idea of the heroine having other guys as friends, the gaze it has towards such relationships is outdated. It doesn’t see its hero or heroine with the same lens.”

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Thunivu, his third film with Ajith Kumar after Vallimai and Nerkonda Paarvai.