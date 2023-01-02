scorecardresearch
Monday, Jan 02, 2023

Boney Kapoor on Love Today’s Hindi remake: ‘Have not acquired the remake rights, all such reports are baseless and fake’

It was reported earlier that Boney Kapoor had acquired the Hindi remake rights of hit Tamil film Love Today.

Boney Kapoor, Love TodayBoney Kapoor has dismissed reports that he has acquired the Hind remake rights of Love Today.
Listen to this article
Boney Kapoor on Love Today’s Hindi remake: ‘Have not acquired the remake rights, all such reports are baseless and fake’
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

A few reports recently suggested that Boney Kapoor had acquired the Hindi remake rights of hit Tamil film Love Today. The reports also said that Boney had roped in Varun Dhawan to play the lead role in the remake, which will be helmed by David Dhawan. The producer on Monday took to Twitter to respond to the reports and said that he has “not acquired the remake rights” of Love Today.

Boney tweeted, “Please note that I have NOT acquired the remake rights of Love Today. All such reports on social media are baseless and fake.”

Also Read |Love Today: A blatant exercise in voyeurism

Love Today is a romantic comedy, directed by and starring Pradeep Ranganathan in the lead role. The movie, also starring Ivana, Yogi Babu, Sathyaraj and Radikaa Sarathkumar, follows the madness after a couple exchanges their mobile phones. After its success in Tamil Nadu, the film was dubbed and released in Telugu.

In his review of Love Today, Indianexpress.com’s Kirubhakar wrote, “Love Today may want to be modern at its heart, but there’s a Boomer-ish vibe that seems to be at the core of it. A case in point is the characterizations of Revi and Mammakutty. Though the film pretends to be accepting of the idea of the heroine having other guys as friends, the gaze it has towards such relationships is outdated. It doesn’t see its hero or heroine with the same lens.”

The film is currently streaming on Netflix.

 

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Supreme Court upholds demonetisation: What was the challenge about?
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Why the Indian rupee fell 10% against the US dollar in 2022
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Delhi Confidential: How ICCR plans to tackle concerns over distortion of ...
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore
Inflation rate, festive demand push Dec GST mop-up to Rs 1.5 lakh crore

Boney Kapoor, on the other hand, is gearing up for the release of Thunivu, his third film with Ajith Kumar after Vallimai and Nerkonda Paarvai.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 02-01-2023 at 18:20 IST
Next Story

Woman cop ‘harassed’ at DMK event in Chennai; BJP chief alleges party workers ‘ganged up’ on police

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Kareena Kapoor-Saif Ali Khan ring in New Year with sons Taimur, Jeh
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Jan 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close