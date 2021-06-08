Boney Kapoor on daughter Anshula Kapoor’s hospitalisation: ‘She is home and healthy’

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s daughter Anshula Kapoor was discharged from Khar Road’s Hinduja Hospital on Monday. According to a source, Anshula was admitted to the hospital due to low blood pressure.

Reports regarding Anshula’s health started doing the rounds after Boney Kapoor and Janhvi Kapoor were snapped at Hinduja Hospital on Sunday.

Indianexpress.com has learnt from a source close to Boney Kapoor that Anshula is fine, and she had to go through some tests as her blood pressure was low. The source said, “Anshula is fine and is now at home. She was at the hospital as her BP was low and hence had to get some tests done.”

Boney Kapoor also told Bollywood Hungama, “Anshula was in the hospital for routine tests and a check-up. She’s in fine health and now back home. All those worried about her can stop stressing. You see, Mr Dilip Kumar was also admitted into the same hospital when my daughter was there. Hence the photographers’ presence was stronger than ever. But like I said, it’s all good. Anshula is home and healthy. Touchwood.”