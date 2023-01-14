Boney Kapoor says he ‘will make Mr India 2’: ‘There’s a demand for sequels of Wanted, No Entry, Mr India’

Producer Boney Kapoor, who will soon be making his acting debut, opened up about his plans for Mr India sequel. The 1987 film starred Boney’s brother Anil and his late wife Sridevi.

In an interview with Pinkvilla, Boney said, “I will make Mr India 2. In fact, don’t be surprised if I start working on it soon.” He also added that there is a “demand for sequels of the films Wanted, No Entry and Mr India.”

He continued, “There are people who are wanting to make Hum Paanch all over again. Some of my films have already been remade in some or the other way. I know Woh Saat Din, I know Ponga Pandit. There are few films from our older slate which have been made again in a different world, with upscaled production.”

Talking about his big acting debut with Luv Ranjan’s Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar, Boney said, “I was going to reject the offer, but Luv convinced me to do the film. It has been a fantastic experience and I am glad I tried my hands at acting. I hope people enjoy seeing the film. It’s very entertaining.”

Tu Jhoothi Main Makkaar stars Ranbir Kapoor and Shraddha Kapoor in lead roles. The film will be released on March 8. Boney recently produced the Tamil film Thunivu starring Ajith Kumar.