scorecardresearch
Saturday, Dec 31, 2022

Boney Kapoor recalls how he convinced Lata Mangeshkar to make rare on-screen appearance in Pukar: ‘It was either her or Mother Teresa’

Boney Kapoor said that Pukar director Rajkumar Santoshi had told him that he wants either Lata Mangeshkar or Mother Teresa to appear in the film.

Lata Mangeshkar sang the song 'Ek Tu Hi Bharosa' in the film Pukar.

Boney Kapoor recalled how he pulled off a major coup by convincing legendary singer Lata Mangeshkar to appear on screen in one of his films. Often regarded as India’s foremost playback singer, Lata Mangeshkar had never appeared in a movie before.

In an interview with O2 India, the producer said that director Rajkumar Santoshi had presented him with a challenge, that he must either get Lata Mangeshkar or Mother Teresa to appear in the film Pukar. But since Mother Teresa was dead by then, he devoted all his energy in convincing the Nightingale of India to come on board.

Also read |Explained: The Lata Mangeshkar phenomenon

He said, “God was kind. I pleaded, requested, and somehow, she saw my madness and passion. I showed her the film, whatever we had shot till then, and I said, ‘Only you can do justice to this’. In fact, when the situation was thought of, Rajkumar Santoshi told me, ‘Boney, I want either Mother Teresa or Lata Mangeshkar. I need a very pious personality to sing this song’. Mother Teresa had passed away, and the only choice left with me was to get Lata Mangeshkar.”

He continued, “I followed her for three, four, five months. Every day, I used to meet her, talk to her. She was very sweet. She consented. Imagine, she came to Hyderabad. She was there for a week. And we shot at nights, and she wasn’t keeping too well those days. But she was there; she liked the situation, she liked the song. I feel I’m blessed to be the only filmmaker who has Lata Mangeshkar singing in the film. It was a big deal. It is a big deal.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
Horoscope 2023: Find out what’s in store for you in the new year
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
One-three year deposits see at least 1% interest rate hike
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Demand for private jets soared during pandemic, now on way down
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...
Govt spent Rs 13,000 cr on cleaning Ganga since 2014, UP got highest outl...

Lata Mangeshkar died due to COVID-related complications earlier this year. Released in 2000, Pukar starred Anil Kapoor and Madhuri Dixit. Boney Kapoor is still as active as ever; this year alone, he produced Valimai, Nenjuku Needhi, Veetla Vishesham, and Mili.

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd
First published on: 31-12-2022 at 19:49 IST
Next Story

Hrithik Roshan says stardom is a ‘burden’ that he carries: ‘It’s been given to me’

New Year Sale | Extra 25% off on Indian Express All-Access subscription package
Buy Now
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement

ie-banner

ie-banner

ie-banner

More Entertainment
Advertisement

Photos

Anant Ambani's engagement bash
Janhvi Kapoor poses with rumoured beau, Salman Khan all smiles in inside photos from Anant Ambani’s engagement bash
Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Dec 31: Latest News
Advertisement
close