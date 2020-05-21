Boney Kapoor’s house helps test positive for coronavirus

Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor live in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Boney Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor live in Mumbai. (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

After a member of Boney Kapoor’s domestic staff tested positive for coronavirus on Tuesday, two more domestic helps have tested positive for the virus today.

Boney Kapoor’s spokesperson told indianexpress.com, “On Tuesday, one house help had tested positive at Boney ji’s house, hence all other staff members and family members were tested. All of them were asymptomatic, but two staff members have tested positive and all others have tested negative. Boney ji, Janhvi and Khushi have tested negative. The positive staff members are under quarantine and Boney ji, Janhvi and Khushi have also continued following precautionary home quarantine.”

The spokesperson added, “All of them are asymptomatic, even the ones who tested positive are asymptomatic. Boney ji, Janhvi and Khushi are doing well. Boney ji is making sure that his staff members are safe and get all the treatment required.”

