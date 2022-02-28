scorecardresearch
Monday, February 28, 2022
Boney Kapoor hosts Valimai screening; Janhvi Kapoor, Khushi Kapoor and Anshula attend

Boney Kapoor hosted a screening for his film Valimai, which features Ajith in the lead role. His daughters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula attended the screening.

By: Entertainment Desk | New Delhi |
Updated: February 28, 2022 11:20:55 am
Boney KapoorBoney Kapoor with daughters, Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Producer Boney Kapoor hosted a screening of Valimai, and his daughters Janhvi, Khushi and Anshula Kapoor attended the event. Paparazzi shared videos of the family posing for shutterbugs prior to the screening. Arjun Kapoor was not spotted at the screening.

Boney Kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla) Boney Kapoor (Photo: Varinder Chawla)

Fans flooded the videos with appreciative comments, noting Anshula’s body transformation. Others commented with numerous hearts. The screening was also attended by Sanjay Kapoor, Huma Qureshi, Saqib Saleem, Prachi Shah, Sonali Bendre, and lyricist Javed Akhtar.

Also Read |Valimai movie review: Ajith Kumar pops a wheelie. That’s all

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Viral Bhayani (@viralbhayani)

Boney Kapoor, who had produced Valimai, had praised lead actor Ajith. Talking to indianexpress.com, he had said about the stardom of the actor. “Some are aware of home and some will become aware of him. Ajith’s a fine actor. He has a super screen presence. Obviously, everybody will take note of him. Ajith has a loyal fan base in the south. And he also has a fan base in the Hindi heartland through satellite channels. That has not come to the fore. Maybe that will happen with Valimai.”

Valimai, directed by H Vinoth, has taken not just South India by storm, but the North as well. The film has crossed Rs 100 crore worldwide, despite mixed to negative reviews. Produced by Boney Kapoor, the film is also written by H. Vinoth and apart from Ajith, features Huma Qureshi, Bani, Sumithra, Achyunth Kumar, Yogi Babu, Raj Ayyappa, and Pugazh in the cast.

Huma also shared a tweet celebrating the film’s milestone. She wrote, “Woo hoo ! Thank you for all the love #Valimai #AjithSir @BoneyKapoor.”

Valimai  had hit theatres across the country in Tamil, Telugu, Kannada and Hindi on February 24.

