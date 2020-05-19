Boney Kapoor’s domestic help tests positive for coronavirus

Boney Kapoor lives with his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/janhvikapoor). Boney Kapoor lives with his daughters, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor (Photo: Instagram/janhvikapoor).

Filmmaker Boney Kapoor’s domestic help has tested positive for coronavirus. The process to shift him to a quarantine centre has begun.

Kapoor, who stays with daughters Janhvi and Khushi at Green Acres, Lokhandwala Complex, has said in a statement that the domestic help had been in isolation since May 16.

The Nerkonda Paarvai producer added that he and his family haven’t shown any symptoms yet, and would be following the guidelines set by the BMC.

“Myself, my children and other staff members at home are all fine and none of us are showing any symptoms. In fact, we haven’t left our home since the lockdown started. We are thankful to the government of Maharashtra and BMC for their swift response. We shall be diligently following the instructions and advise given to us by BMC and their medical team. We are sure that he would soon recover and be back at home with us,” Boney Kapoor said in a statement.

