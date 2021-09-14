Boney Kapoor and daughters Janhvi and Khushi receive UAE’s golden visa after Mammootty, Mohanlal

After actors like Sanjay Dutt, Mohanlal and Mammootty, producer and director Boney Kapoor and his family has received the 10-year golden visa from the Dubai government. Kapoor took to social media on Tuesday noon to share the news. He wrote, “Grateful to Dubai government for granting me and my family a 10 years golden visa. Dynamic and kind hearted leadership. Best Destination ….. Dubai and UAE👍🏼🙏 #Goldenvisa #Dubai #UAE.”

Boney’s wife Sridevi had died in Dubai in 2018 due to accidental drowning. The actor had gone to Dubai to attend a family wedding and had stayed behind for a few days as the rest of the family returned.

Late last month, both the south superstars had shared similar news along with photos of themselves receiving the honorary visa. “My grateful thanks to H E Mohamed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for bestowing upon me the Golden Visa for the UAE. Am indeed honoured. My gratitude also goes out to Mr. Yusuff Ali M.A for facilitating this,” read the caption of Mohanlal’s photo on Facebook.

Mammootty too expressed his gratitude to the UAE government and shared a photo post which read, “My sincere gratitude to H E Mohammed Ali Al Shorafa Al Hammadi for my UAE Golden Visa ! Many thanks to my brother Yusuff Ali M.A for helping make this happen.”

Earlier this year, Hindi film actor Sanjay Dutt had also been given the golden visa.

What is golden visa and who is eligible?

His Highness Sheikh Mohammed Bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President and Prime Minister of the UAE and Ruler of Dubai, had initiated this step in order to keep the ‘great minds’ in the Gulf country to further its progress.

In 2019, the United Arab Emirates (UAE) implemented a new system for long-term residence visas, thereby enabling foreigners to live, work and study in the UAE without the need of a national sponsor and with 100 per cent ownership of their business. It is open to investors, entrepreneurs, individuals with outstanding talents the likes of researchers, medical professionals and those within the scientific and knowledge fields, and remarkable students.