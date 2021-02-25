Boney Kapoor breaks down as he remembers Sridevi: ‘Not a single moment of the day where she is not with me’

On Sridevi’s third death anniversary, her husband, producer Boney Kapoor has opened up on how he has been coping the loss of his wife, his “anchor”. In a recent interview, Boney has said that he is flooded with Sridevi’s memories and is not looking for closure.

He told Gulf News, “I am not looking for closure. I want her to be around me all the time. She is there in my thoughts and will remain in my thoughts all the time. There is not a single moment of the day where she is not with me. She may not be here physically, but she’s there in my mind all the time and that keeps me going.”

Sridevi was found dead in her hotel room in Dubai, on February 24, 2018. The reason of her death was said to be ‘accidental drowning’. Boney and Sridevi got married in 1996, they had their first daughter, Janhvi in 1997 and Khushi in 2000.

Reminiscing the kind of love Sridevi has received through her life for her work, Kapoor urged the late actor’s fans to pour the same love reserved for her, on their two daughters Janhvi and Khushi. He said, “I would love her fans to remember her and give the same love reserved for her to her children. The way they adored her and the kind of love they gave her, I hope they bless my children with the same. I hope they pray for me to remain sane too.”

When he was asked how he has been coping his wife’s passing away, Boney said, “Only to remain sane, I am working round the clock 24/7. I am doing films in every which way possible. I don’t want to sit back and think about it (her death) because there should be no negativity in my mind. I feel she’s still with me and will remain with me.”

Every year, since the death of Sridevi, Boney Kapoor, Janhvi and Khushi visit the late actress’ home in Chennai’s Mylapore to perform a puja in her memory. This year, on Sridevi’s third death anniversary the family performed this puja on Tuesday, according to the Hindu calendar.