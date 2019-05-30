Boney Kapoor confirms Mr India reboot

It has been 32 years since the release of one of Hindi cinema’s most popular sci-fi films, Mr India, and producer Boney Kapoor is now planning to reboot the Shekhar Kapur directorial. Mr India starred Anil Kapoor, Sridevi and Amrish Puri in the lead roles. After his wife Sridevi’s death last year, Boney has decided to reboot the film and make a franchise out of it.

Boney Kapoor told Mid-day, “The idea is to create a reboot first, and then, make a franchise of it. It needs to be made more contemporary. We have a basic structure in mind. We haven’t decided on a timeline yet, but intend to make it soon.”

On the completion of 32 years of Mr India, Anil Kapoor and Shekhar Kapur shared photos from the film on their social media handles and fans were hoping that the two will get back together to remake the classic.

Boney Kapoor said that he would like it if Shekhar Kapur is back on board for the reboot. He said, “If Shekhar is free, he can direct it. The cast and crew made the film what it was, and if anyone from the original line-up wants to be part of it, they can join us again.”

Boney also added, “Amrish Puri as Mogambo was a masterstroke; he brought the character alive. While Sri was considered a glamorous star earlier, the audience’s perception of her changed after Mr India — then on, she was seen as a powerful actress. Anil too became more legitimate a performer with the film. After Sri, I have even more reason to make the film now.”

The film’s iconic character Mogambo was played by Amrish Puri who passed away in 2005.

Mr India released in 1987 and has been quite a favourite among children over the years. The film was written by the legendary writer duo Salim-Javed.