Boney Kapoor: I am glad that Arjun, Anshula, Janhvi and Khushi Kapoor have come together

Boney Kapoor is blessed to have Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor. Boney Kapoor is blessed to have Arjun Kapoor, Anshula Kapoor, Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor.

Ever since Sridevi’s sudden demise in February this year, Janhvi, Khushi, Anshula and Arjun Kapoor have been each other’s support system. The four siblings make sure to be present on big days of each other’s life. Arjun and Anshula celebrated Janhvi’s birthday and attended the trailer launch event of her debut movie Dhadak. Janhvi celebrated Arjun’s birthday at his residence and the four even posed for a family photo with Boney Kapoor at cousin Sonam Kapoor’s wedding.

Feeling “blessed to have these four” and speaking about the love between his four children, filmmaker Boney Kapoor told SpotboyE, “They love each other a lot and I am glad that they have come together. It was due to happen anytime, it just happened when something unfortunate happened. They are all my blood and they had to come around.” Continuing, he also mentioned that the eldest of all Arjun is the most mature, “I give credit to all four, but yes, more to Arjun because he is the eldest. He flew to Dubai to be with me. Anshula was in Mumbai with Janhvi and Khushi. They have happened through two different mothers but why should they get affected? They need their father now, and I am going to be around them.”

Also read | Janhvi Kapoor: Khushi and papa cried after watching Dhadak

During the conversation, Boney also mentioned that his daughter Anshula has an inclination towards academics but the youngest Khushi who wanted to be a model is now focussing on her acting.

Boney, who has produced films like Tevar, Mr India, Wanted and others recently announced a biopic on India’s legendary football coach Syed Abdul Rahim which will have Ajay Devgn playing the lead role. Bankrolled by Zee Studios, Boney Kapoor, Akash Chawla and Joy Sengupta, the untold journey of Indian football is yet to be titled.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App

© IE Online Media Services Pvt Ltd