Boney Kapoor calls Khushi Kapoor’s debut The Archies ‘a dream project’, reveals how Raj Kapoor was a big fan of the comics

Zoya Akhtar announced her next directorial venture, The Archies, which marks the debut of Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda and Boney Kapoor‘s daughter Khushi Kapoor. Ever since the film was announced, celebrities have been recalling how The Archies was a part of all their lives. While Amitabh Bachchan called Agastya’s debut as “another SONrise” in the family, Shah Rukh Khan posted the sweetest message for his daughter. Now, in an interview with ETimes, Boney Kapoor spoke about The Archies.

Calling it a “dream project,” the producer said that the film has an advantage of “taking the older generation audiences on a nostalgic trip because all of us have been a big fans of Archie.” He also stated how the target audience of the film is the young audience, which makes the film “a double whammy.” “The youngsters in any case will revel in the iconic world of The Archies,” he said.

Boney Kapoor also remembered how Raj Kapoor was a big fan of Archie and would always have the latest edition of the comic. “He used to have stacks of Archie comics in his bathroom and dressing room. When we were young, one of the attractions for me visiting Raj uncle’s house was getting to read the latest Archie comics,” he recalled.

Earlier actor Janhvi Kapoor had welcomed her sister to the films. “And my sister!!! @khushi05k. I can’t wait for the world to see how beautiful you are inside and out. Can’t wait to see you shine. I love you and I wish I was with you to give you 10292028 huggies and kissies,” she had written.

The Archies is directed by Zoya Akhtar. Also starring Mihir Ahuja, Dot, Vedang Raina and Yuvraj Menda, it will stream on Netflix in 2023.

On the work front, Boney Kapoor is set to collaborate with superstar Ajith Kumar for the third time in AK61, which will be directed by H Vinoth. The film also stars Manju Warrier in the lead role.