Friday, Nov 11, 2022

Inside Boney Kapoor’s birthday bash with Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor, Shabana Azmi, and at least three cakes. See pics

Boney Kapoor's children Arjun Kapoor and Anshula Kapoor, and actors Shabana Azmi and Satish Kaushik were present at his midnight birthday party.

Boney Kapoor birthday Arjun Kapoor-Anshula Kapoor 1200Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor were missing at Boney Kapoor's birthday bash. (Photo: Boney Kapoor/Instagram)

Film producer Boney Kapoor celebrated his 67th birthday with close friends and family. Present at the bash were his son Arjun Kapoor, his daughter Anshula Kapoor, and several other loved ones. Boney Kapoor shared photos of the party on Instagram.

In the pictures, he can be seen feeding cake to his Arjun and Anshula, while veteran actor Shabana Azmi looks on. Another photo showed Boney posing with the entire gathering. Actor Satish Kaushik and nephew Mohit Marwah were also spotted in the photo.

Boney captioned the post, “It was wonderful to bring in my birthday with my family and my good friends… love and light to all !”

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Boney.kapoor (@boney.kapoor)

Shabana Azmi shared her warm wishes for Boney Kapoor, and wrote in the comments section, “Salgirah mubarak Boneyji . Bahut saara pyar 😍.”

Arjun and Anshula are Boney’s children from his first marriage, with the late Mona Shourie. He also has two daughters — actors Janhvi Kapoor and Khushi Kapoor — from his marriage with his second wife, late actor Sridevi.

Boney recently produced the film Mili, starring Janhvi in the lead role. It was their first collaboration, but the film didn’t quite set the box office on fire.

First published on: 11-11-2022 at 09:53:28 am
