Bombay Talkies studio to be revived with anti-Gandhi film

Bombay Talkies, one of India’s oldest studios which made its last film in 1954, is now all set to be revived with an anti-Gandhi film titled “Gandhi vs Aazaad”. Bombay Talkies, one of India’s oldest studios which made its last film in 1954, is now all set to be revived with an anti-Gandhi film titled “Gandhi vs Aazaad”.

Bombay Talkies, one of India’s oldest studios which made its last film in 1954, is now all set to be revived with an anti-Gandhi film titled “Gandhi vs Aazaad”.

Abhay Kumar, grandson of Rajnarayan Dube, founder of the Bombay Talkies Studios, has decided to revive the banner. He says his debut venture will showcase the “other side” of Mahatma Gandhi which the world has not seen yet.

“I am all set to revive the studio with an anti-Gandhi film. The world will see the other side of Gandhi which they have not seen yet. I have studied in Bhosala Military School in Nashik, and developed an interest in Partition history. Gandhi got promoted as a hero, but the other true heroes like Chandra Shekhar Azad, Subhash Chandra Bose went unheard,” Abhay told IANS.

“Gandhi vs Aazaad” is a historical drama, and it will feature Abhay as nationalist Chandra Shekhar Azad.

Abhay said he is not scared of the censor board.

“I have made a true patriotic film and there is no sex or vulgarity in it. Why should I be scared? Our studio will come up with many more films which will be primarily focusing on social subjects,” Abhay, who has written and directed the film, added.

Dev Anand-Ashok Kumar-Meena Kumari-starrer “Baadbaan” was the last film released by Bombay Talkies studio in 1954.

For all the latest Entertainment News, download Indian Express App