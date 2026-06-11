Bombay HC asks Salman Khan’s Panvel neighbour to delete posts against actor

Actor Salman Khan’s neighbour, Ketan Kakkad, has been asked by the Bombay High Court to consider deleting social media posts and videos related to an ongoing property dispute involving the actor’s farmhouse in Panvel. The dispute concerns adjoining properties in Panvel, where Salman Khan owns a farmhouse.

Kakkad has alleged that the actor violated environmental norms and obstructed access to his property. He subsequently shared several posts on social media and participated in YouTube interviews discussing the matter. In response, Khan filed a defamation suit, contending that the statements made by Kakkad were defamatory and his social media posts contained content that was allegedly capable of provoking communal sentiments. A single-judge bench of Justice Sharmila Deshmukh was hearing Khan’s appeal against a civil court order that had earlier declined to grant him interim relief in the defamation case.

According to Bar and Bench, the court observed that parties involved in legal disputes should avoid litigating their grievances on social media and instead seek remedies through appropriate legal forums. During the hearing, Justice Deshmukh suggested that Kakkad consider removing tweets, videos and other online content relating to the dispute.

The Bench also expressed concern over the continued circulation of such material and remarked that valuable judicial time should not be spent determining whether videos should remain online. The court noted that even if certain content had been uploaded by third parties, parties could approach intermediaries and social media platforms to seek its removal.

The matter has now been posted for further hearing on July 6.

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The legal battle dates back to January 2022, when Salman Khan initiated a defamation suit alleging that Ketan Kakkad had circulated false, speculative and inflammatory claims. According to Khan, some of the content also contained references that could incite communal sentiments against him. The court was informed that the videos and posts in question had attracted significant viewership and engagement online.

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The suit names multiple social media platforms, including Facebook, X, Google and YouTube, as parties to the case.

Salman Khan has claimed that the dispute escalated after authorities cancelled a proposed land transaction involving a plot adjacent to his farmhouse on grounds of alleged illegality. According to the actor, Kakkad subsequently began making baseless allegations that the cancellation had been orchestrated by Khan and his family.

Kakkad, however, has opposed the defamation suit, maintaining that his statements are based on facts relating to Khan’s property and therefore do not amount to defamation.