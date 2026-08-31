‘He had his own set of people’: Boman Irani on reuniting with Priyadarshan after 12 years

One of the most anticipated films of the year, Priyadarshan’s Haiwaan is set to hit screens on September 11. The dark thriller stars Akshay Kumar, Saif Ali Khan, Boman Irani, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Saiyami Kher. While the trailer has already piqued curiosity, Boman says that despite Priyadarshan’s filmography spanning several genres, the “comedy stamp” continues to follow both the filmmaker and him.

“The comedy stamp always chases me,” Boman said during an exclusive interview with SCREEN.

The conversation came up while discussing Priyadarshan’s body of work. Over the years, the filmmaker has explored several genres, including action, romance and drama. Yet, it is his comedies that audiences most closely associate him with.