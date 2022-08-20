‘People from Pakistan welcome me with lot of love’: Boman Irani on his fan base in the neighbouring country

Bollywood actor Boman Irani opened up about his Pakistani fan base and the affection they show him, which makes him happy. Talking about how cinema unites people, the actor said that he is grateful to be a part of the film industry where he can share the love with people and make them smile.
In an interview with Masala! ,the veteran actor said that the central theme of cinema is unity, love, affection and brotherhood and that’s why it unites people. He further said, “I don’t know anything that unites people as much and that’s why Bollywood is popular across Pakistan. There is love, affection and appreciation which does not necessarily come because you put in a good performance.”
The actor also spoke about brotherhood in Pakistan and said, “It comes simply because we make people smile, and bring warmth into their homes and on the screen – that is the core and central drive of colour, openness, brotherhood, friendship and love. Whenever I have met people from Pakistan – be it in any part of the world – they always welcome me with a lot of love which brings a smile to my face.”
He concluded by saying, “It’s all these things put together and the negativity doesn’t exist. There is always this mehmaannawazi [hospitality] and the warmth and kindness are something that overwhelms me.”
On the work front, Irani will be seen in the movie Uunchai alongside Amitabh Bachchan and Anupam Kher next.
