Boman Irani jokes about Trump’s ‘Iranis’ claim, Mandana Karimi hits back: ‘Where was this voice when Iranians were dying?’

Amid the ongoing Israel–Iran tensions, Bollywood actor Boman Irani has unexpectedly found himself at the center of online chatter. US President Donald Trump recently claimed he was in talks with “Iranis” to negotiate, later adding that they were eager for a deal but fearful of repercussions from their own people. The remark quickly sparked a wave of humour online, with users joking that while Trump claimed to be speaking to “Iranis,” no actual Iranian officials were aware of such discussions. Adding to the satire, one viral post quipped that Trump might instead be referring to Indian personalities like Aruna Irani, Smriti Irani, and Boman Irani.

Boman Irani takes a dig at Donald Trump

Joining in on the trend, Boman shared a video on Instagram, playfully leaning into the confusion. “As you may know, it is going viral that Mr Trump wants to speak to the Iranis,” he said, adding that he, along with Smriti Irani and Aruna Irani, was “ready” to step in. In his signature humorous style, he added that he would prefer the delegation to visit Mumbai’s Dadar Parsi Colony instead of Washington, where he could host them for a meal of dhansak and custard—jokingly noting that a gas cylinder would make things “very, very smooth.”

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Boman Irani (@boman_irani)

“As you may know, it is going viral that Mr Trump wants to speak to the Iranis and three people have been beckoned. We are talking with Smrit Ji, Aruna Irani Ji, and me, Boman Irani. I am so ready. I can do anything for peace. My only problem is that I won’t go till WASHINGTON. I think if the delegation will come to Dadar Parsi colony, we can have a feast.”

He also included the ongoing issue of LPG due to the war and said: “We will feed them dhansak, custard. But if they bring us a gas cylinder, I think it will make life very very smooth for all of us.”

Bomran Irani’s dig at trump attracts reactions

The video quickly went viral, drawing amused reactions from celebrities including Farhan Akhtar, Soni Razdan, Siddharth, Poonam Pandey, and Javed Jaffrey, many of whom appreciated the light-hearted take.

However, not everyone found it funny. Actor Mandana Karimi expressed strong disapproval in the comments. She questioned the timing of Boman’s humour, pointing out the long-standing struggles faced by Iranians, including arrests, executions, and systemic silencing.

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She questioned: “Boman Irani sir… suddenly you have a lot to say about Iran. Interesting timing. For years, Iranians have been getting arrested, executed, and silenced. Thousands killed. Families torn apart. And people like me—we’ve lived it. We’ve spoken about it. But now… there’s a video. Now there’s concern. Now there’s humour about gas, about Trump, about ‘come to my house.’ Sir, with all respect, you and the Parsi community come from Iran. You carry that history. That fire. So where was this voice when Iranians were dying? And now suddenly, because it affects gas, politics, global talks—there’s commentary? I mean… slow clap, really. From silence to satire—that was fast. Anyway… just an observation.”

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Earlier, Trump told Reuters: “They are negotiating, by the way. They want to make a deal so badly, but they are afraid to say it because they figure they will be killed by their own people. They are also afraid they will be killed by us. There has never been a head of a country that wanted that job less than being the head of Iran.”

Boman Irani is now trending on X for the same.

Who is Mandana Karimi?

Mandana Karimi is an Iranian actress and model based in India. She has appeared in films like Kyaa Kool Hain Hum 3 and gained wider recognition after participating in Bigg Boss 9, where she emerged as the second runner-up.